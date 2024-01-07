Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Saturday featured a light four-game schedule that saw the Jazz take down the Sixers and the Rockets hold off the Bucks in a couple of upsets, along with the Celtics cooling off the Pacers and the Knicks rolling over the Wizards.

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cavaliers (46.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): LeVert has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers over that stretch. He's shooting well (53.3%) in those games and hasn't missed a free throw yet in January. Fire the veteran up against the Spurs on Sunday.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (42.8% rostered): How Monk isn't rostered in more leagues by now remains a mystery. He's scored in double figures in all but eight games this season, including a 37-point effort against the Magic on Wednesday and has averaged 19.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 4.0 3-pointers in his three January games. He's become part of Sacramento's "Big 3" along with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and will be counted on to score against the Pelicans on Sunday.

Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Magic (19.9%): Suggs has scored in double digits in three straight games and has been particularly great in his last two, racking up averages of 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and a whopping 6.5 3-pointers. Cole Anthony is back and had 23 points in his last game, but Suggs is hot right now.

Alec Burks, SG, Pistons (1.9%): Burks has scored in double figures in six straight games and, despite the fact the Pistons have won just three games this season, continue to roll with Burks over Ausar Thompson. Burks has averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.7 3-pointers in his three January games and is shooting well from both the field and the free-throw stripe. He should be a big part of the offense against the Nuggets tonight.

Duop Reath, C, Blazers (0.3%): Reath started on Friday and had 16 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. He also had a big game off the bench on the day after Christmas when he had a career-high 25 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes. He played just six minutes (scoring two points) on Wednesday, but he was in foul trouble in that one and the game was a blowout early. While he's not guaranteed for success against the Nets, he should put up some numbers as long as he gets at least 20 minutes. He's surprisingly scored in double figures in 11 of his last 14 games, but be aware that he's not a great rebounder and doesn't get many steals or blocks.

Jaden Hardy, SG, Mavericks (0.3%): If Luka Doncic (questionable, ankle) is out, Hardy should get another start. He had 19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three triples when he started for Doncic on Friday. He's also scored in double figures in three straight games, but I'd only plan on using him if either Doncic or Kyrie Irving aren't playing tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers

1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Forearm); Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Quadriceps); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Wrist); Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Foot); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Magic: Anthony Black, (GTD - Illness); Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Illness); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

6 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (GTD - Leg); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Illness); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Markieff Morris, (GTD - Illness); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Personal); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets

8 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Alec Burks, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Shoulder); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Hamstring); Bol Bol, (OUT - Ankle); Nassir Little, (OUT - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Toe); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

