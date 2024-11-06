Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

After taking Tuesday off for Election Day, the NBA returns with its second full slate of double-digit games over the past three days. With 12 games on the docket, 24 teams will be back in action with intriguing matchups across the board.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the last two undefeated teams in the NBA, featuring early MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+250), will travel to Ball Arena to face three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Paul George returns to Los Angeles to face his former Clippers squad, and the defending champion Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in a match that will help us figure out whether the new-look Warriors' resurgence is real.

As always, let's dig deeper into the matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Wednesday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Bennedict Mathurin, SF/SG, Indiana Pacers (available in 78.5% of ESPN leagues)

Mathurin moved into the starting lineup two games ago but has played three excellent games in a row. He has averaged 21.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.3 APG and 1.3 3PG in 35.7 MPG over that span.

Royce O'Neale, SF, Phoenix Suns (89.4% available)

O'Neale has had three strong games in his past four outings. He has averaged 12.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.8 3PG, 1.3 BPG and 0.8 SPG in 25.3 MPG over that four-game stretch.

Ochai Agbaji, SF/SG, Toronto Raptors (75.3% available)

Agbaji has moved into the starting lineup with Scottie Barnes (eye) sidelined, and he continues to show signs of a breakout in his third season. In his last two games as a starter, Agbaji has averaged 19.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 3PG and 2.0 SPG in 34.5 MPG.

Dre's best bets for Wednesday

Jalen Duren over 11.5 total rebounds (-125).

The Pistons-Hornets matchup should be fun, with plenty of big numbers on both sides and Duren over 11.5 rebounds is my favorite prop from the game. Duren has been locking in on the glass recently and the Hornets will be without their top two centers Nick Richards (ribs) and Mark Williams (foot) Wednesday night. Duren has grabbed 31 rebounds over his past two games and seems to be ramping up his production as the season continues.

Pacers -5.5 over Magic (-110).

The Magic were playing some of the best ball in the East before Paolo Banchero's abdominal tear, but his absence has emphasized just how much the team relies upon him. In the three games without Banchero, the Magic are 0-3 with a -17.3 average scoring margin, having lost all three games by double figures. All three have been road games against strong opponents, but Wednesday's game will be against a playoff team from last season. After a slow start, the Pacers have won two of their past three games with victories over the Celtics and Mavericks. Indiana should be able to comfortably defeat a Magic team without its star in Banchero.

Derrick White over 3.5 total 3-pointers made (-115)

White has been consistent behind the arc all season, averaging 3.6 3PG on the year. The Celtics are relying on his offense a bit more in the short term with Jaylen Brown out, and White continues to deliver. White totaled 39 points and eight 3-pointers over the last two games without Brown, with four 3-pointers in each game. He has knocked down at least four treys in three of his past four games.

Cavaliers -7.5 over Pelicans (-110)

The Cavaliers opened the season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Cleveland is one of only two undefeated teams remaining and have an average scoring margin of +13.2 PPG on the season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been spiraling as they deal with injuries to both of their starting guards. New Orleans has lost five of their past six games without Dejounte Murray (hand), all by double figures (average of 17.6 points per loss).

Jalen Green has scored 36 and 29 points in his past two games against the San Antonio Spurs this season. AP Photo/Darren Abate

Jalen Green over 23.5 points (-110)

The Rockets will face the Spurs for the third time already this season and Green likes to go off against San Antonio. In the Rockets' first game against the Spurs, Green dropped 29 points and then topped that with a season-high 36 points in the second game last Monday.

Projections and injury reports

Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -1.5 (-115) | Hornets +1.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons -130 | Hornets +110

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 0.2, straight up 51%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Illness); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs)

Pistons projections:

Hornets projections:

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Magic +5.5 (-120) | Pacers -5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Magic +170 | Pacers -200

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.2, straight up 60%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Foot); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Knee); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Pacers projections:

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -6.5 (-115) | Hawks +6.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks -270 | Hawks +220

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.6, straight up 59%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Cameron Payne, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Trae Young, (GTD - Ribs); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Thigh); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Knicks projections:

Hawks projections:

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Warriors +6.5 (-115) | Celtics -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Warriors +195 | Celtics -230

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 4, straight up 63%, 231.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Hip); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)

Warriors projections:

Celtics projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs +6.5 (-105) | Rockets -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +220 | Rockets -270

Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 6.6, straight up 71%, 222.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Foot); Tre Jones, (OUT - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Illness); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Rockets projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers +2.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers +120 | Grizzlies -140

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1, straight up 53%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Austin Reaves, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); John Konchar, (GTD - Quadriceps); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Foot); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Oblique); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Lower Leg)

Lakers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -6.5 (-115) | Pelicans +6.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers -270 | Pelicans +215

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 9.7, straight up 79%, 222.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Jaylon Tyson, (GTD - Hip); Dean Wade, (OUT - Illness); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Thigh); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Hamstring); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Thigh); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand)

Cavaliers projections:

Pelicans projections:

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls +9.5 (EVEN) | Mavericks -9.5 (-120)

Money line: Bulls +380 | Mavericks -550

Total: 236.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 9.3, straight up 78%, 229.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Thigh); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Shoulder); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Hamstring); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Mavericks projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -7.5 (-105) | Nuggets +7.5 (-115)

Money line: Thunder -280 | Nuggets +230

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 5.7, straight up 68%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Vlatko Cancar, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Concussion); Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf)

Thunder projections:

Nuggets projections:

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Heat +5.5 (-110) | Suns -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat +160 | Suns -210

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 2.7, straight up 59%, 221.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Illness); Kevin Love, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Elbow)

Heat projections:

Suns projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at LA Clippers

10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: 76ers +1.5 (-110) | Clippers -1.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +EVEN | Clippers -120

Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.5, straight up 62%, 221.1 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Paul George, (GTD - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Suspension)

Clippers: Mo Bamba, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

76ers projections:

Clippers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors +11.5 (-120) | Kings -11.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors +450 | Kings -700

Total: 237.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 10.7, straight up 81%, 235.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Pelvis); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Orbital); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Illness); Orlando Robinson, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Kings projections: