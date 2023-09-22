ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Best fantasy football advice for Week 3

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 3 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's "Playbook" and "Shadow Report," Eric Karabell's "Hot Seat," Matt Bowen's "Film Room," Tristan H. Cockcroft's "Matchup Map" and Liz Loza's "Facts vs Feelings." Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Tennessee Titans injury watch: WR Kearis Jackson: O; WR DeAndre Hopkins: Q

Cleveland Browns injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

The Playbook: Mike Clay thinks both Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. should be on fantasy rosters.

Shadow report: Mike Clay is downgrading Titans receivers due to a tough matchup against the Browns secondary.

Matchup Map: The Browns defense has put the clamps down on receivers so far this season.