College football 2024 week 4 schedule: NC State-Clemson

The 2024 college football season is entering week 4. Notable matchups include Tennessee at Oklahoma (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and NC State at Clemson.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Thursday, September 19

South Alabama at App State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, September 20

Stanford at Syracuse -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska -- 8 p.m., FOX

San Jose State at Washington State -- 10 p.m., The CW Network

Saturday, September 21

Marshall at No. 3 Ohio State -- 12 p.m., FOX

NC State at No. 21 Clemson -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Florida at Mississippi State -- 12 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at Indiana -- 12 p.m., BTN

Villanova at Maryland -- 12 p.m., BTN

James Madison at North Carolina -- 12 p.m., ACC Network

Houston at Cincinatti -- 12 p.m., FS1

Kansas at West Virginia -- 12 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Louisiana -- 12 p.m., ESPNU

Rice at Army -- 12 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio at Kentucky -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Ball State at Central Michigan -- 1 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

Virginia at Coastal Carolina -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

Utah State at Temple -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Miss at Jacksonville State -- 3 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Nevada -- 3 p.m., Channel TBD

Kent State at No. 10 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m., CBS

UCLA at No. 16 LSU -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Miami (OH) at No. 17 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Buffalo at No. 23 Northern Illinois -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Rutgers at Virginia Tech -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Central Connecticut at Massachusetts -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Youngstown State at Pittsburgh -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Arizona State at Texas Tech -- 3:30 p.m., FS1

Memphis at Navy -- 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Houston Christian at UTSA -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State -- 4 p.m., FOX

Duke at Middle Tennessee -- 4 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

TCU at SMU -- 5 p.m., The CW Network

UTEP at Colorado State -- 5 p.m., truTV

Monmouth at Florida International -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Liberty -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

No. 8 Miami at South Florida -- 7 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern at Washington -- 7 p.m., FS1

Florida Atlantic at UConn -- 7 p.m., CBSSN

California at Florida State -- 7 p.m., ESPN2

Florida A&M at Troy -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Tulsa at Louisiana Tech -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

New Mexico State at Sam Houston -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Toledo at Western Kentucky -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Wyoming at North Texas -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Akron at South Carolina -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Minnesota -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

UL Monroe at No. 1 Texas -- 8 p.m., ESPN+, SECN+

Michigan State at Boston College -- 8 p.m., ACC Network

Baylor at Colorado -- 8 p.m., FOX

Fresno State at New Mexico -- 8:30 p.m., truTV

Purdue at Oregon State -- 8:30 p.m., The CW Network

Portland State at Boise State -- 9:45 p.m., FS1

No. 12 Kansas State at BYU -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Northern Iowa at Hawaii -- 11:59 p.m., Channel TBD

