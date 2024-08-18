What is College GameDay? ESPN history, hosts, guests, stats

Open Extended Reactions

Get ready. "College GameDay" is coming to your city.

ESPN's flagship college football pregame show kicks off the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland, for a matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech.

Here are more key facts about ESPN's "College GameDay."

What is 'College GameDay'?

GameDay is a weekly, three-hour traveling television program that sets up shop at college campuses for marquee matchups. College football takes center stage in the fall. In the winter, the program shifts its focus to college basketball.

GameDay features live musical performances, fan contests, celebrity guests and other fun features centered on weekly matchups.

Who are the 2024 hosts for 'College GameDay'?

Rece Davis will once again anchor GameDay's coverage, alongside analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Steve Coughlin, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. Pete Thamel, Jen Lada and Jess Sims will also contribute reporting.

When did 'College GameDay' start?

GameDay first aired in 1987 as an in-studio show with host Tim Brando and analysts Corso and Beano Cook.

Who has contributed to the show in the past?

Previous hosts include:

Trev Alberts

Erin Andrews

Tim Brando

Bob Carpenter

Beano Cook

Chris Fallica

Chris Fowler

Robert Griffin III

Craig James

Rocket Ismail

Nick Lachey

Norm Hitzges

David Pollack

Samantha Ponder

Tom Rinaldi

Maria Taylor

Gene Wojciechowski

What is 'College GameDay' best known for?

GameDay is widely known for creative signs and flags displayed by crowd members. Fans also look forward to Corso donning an oversized mascot head as he picks the winner of the matchup during the show's grand finale.

How long has 'College GameDay' been a traveling program?

GameDay ventured out of the television studio and began incorporating live broadcasts in different locations in 1993.

Which school has the most appearances on 'College GameDay'?

Ohio State has the most appearances with 59, followed by Alabama at 58.

Which school has hosted 'College GameDay' the most?

Ohio State has hosted the most times, with 23 outings.

Which Power Four schools haven't hosted 'College GameDay'?

GameDay has visited every Power Four campus with the exceptions of Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and California.

Which team has the most wins with 'College GameDay' in attendance?

Ohio State has 40 wins (40-19) with GameDay in attendance, the most by any team.

Which team has the best winning percentage with 'College GameDay' in attendance?

USC (18-6, .750 win percentage) has the best (among programs with at least five appearances).

Which team has the worst winning percentage with 'College GameDay' in attendance?

Georgia Tech (0-5) has the worst, tallying the most losses without a win.

What is the most featured matchup on 'College GameDay'?

Ohio State-Penn State and Alabama-LSU are the most featured matchups, with 12 appearances each.

Which celebrity has the most appearances as a guest picker?

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has the most appearances on GameDay, with six. He was the show's first celebrity guest picker on Oct. 2, 2004. Barkley's record as a guest picker is 23-18 (.561 winning percentage).

Which celebrity has the best record as a guest picker?

Professional golfer Bubba Watson went a perfect 10-0 during his lone appearance on Sept. 28, 2013, when his alma mater, Georgia, hosted LSU in Athens. Watson is the only celebrity to go undefeated with double-digit wins.

What is the largest 'College GameDay' crowd of all time?

A record 26,000 people were present when GameDay stopped at James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in November 2023.

What is the theme song of 'College GameDay'?

The theme song for GameDay is "Comin' to Your City," originally performed by Big & Rich. A remake featuring Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three has been used since the 2023 season. "Get By" by Jelly Roll will serve as the anthem for the 2024 season.

