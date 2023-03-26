Sunday's five-gamer launches with a replay between the only two teams not in action Saturday, when the Coyotes host the Avalanche after dropping Friday's 3-1 decision in Colorado. Both squads play again Monday, so check up on this particular goaltending matchup closer to puck drop. The Avs also anticipate having Evan Rodrigues back after a two-game concussion-related absence.
While the Maple Leafs, annoyed after Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes, visit Nashville, Frederik Andersen is set to defend the home crease against Jeremy Swayman and the rest of the Bruins in an early evening affair in Raleigh. Swayman's been solid of late, allowing only two goals to the Canadiens after respective shutouts of the Sabres and Jets. Andersen allowed just one goal on 25 shots in his last meeting with the mighty Bruins. So we might reasonably expect more scoring when Kevin Lankinen starts versus Toronto's Joseph Woll in Tennessee.
Elsewhere, the surging, nothing-to-lose Canucks visit Chicago, with Petr Mrazek poised to start his first game since Mar. 14. On paper, this tilt appears to favor Collin Delia, since the Blackhawks have scored only six total goals in their past five games. After everyone else is wrapped up and showered, Pheonix Copley and the red-hot Kings welcome rookie Joel Hofer and the rest of the Blues to Crypto.com Arena.
Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule
Mid-tier fantasy forwards
Jakub Vrana, St. Louis Blues (36.1%)
Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (70.9%)
Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (55.4%)
Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (25.1%)
J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche (38.5%)
Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (65.6%)
Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (60.9%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards
Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (2.9%)
Evan Rodrigues, Colorado Avalanche (8.6%)
Sammy Blais, St. Louis Blues (1.8%)
Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles Kings (6.6%)
Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks (0.7%)
Tommy Novak, Nashville Predators (9.9%)
Mid-tier fantasy defensemen
Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (11.8%)
Ryan McDonagh, Nashville Predators (19.3%)
Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (8.4%)
Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings (3.1%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen
Goalies
Pheonix Copley, Los Angeles Kings (29.1%)
Collin Delia, Vancouver Canucks (0.4%)