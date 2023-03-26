Sunday's five-gamer launches with a replay between the only two teams not in action Saturday, when the Coyotes host the Avalanche after dropping Friday's 3-1 decision in Colorado. Both squads play again Monday, so check up on this particular goaltending matchup closer to puck drop. The Avs also anticipate having Evan Rodrigues back after a two-game concussion-related absence.

While the Maple Leafs, annoyed after Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes, visit Nashville, Frederik Andersen is set to defend the home crease against Jeremy Swayman and the rest of the Bruins in an early evening affair in Raleigh. Swayman's been solid of late, allowing only two goals to the Canadiens after respective shutouts of the Sabres and Jets. Andersen allowed just one goal on 25 shots in his last meeting with the mighty Bruins. So we might reasonably expect more scoring when Kevin Lankinen starts versus Toronto's Joseph Woll in Tennessee.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Elsewhere, the surging, nothing-to-lose Canucks visit Chicago, with Petr Mrazek poised to start his first game since Mar. 14. On paper, this tilt appears to favor Collin Delia, since the Blackhawks have scored only six total goals in their past five games. After everyone else is wrapped up and showered, Pheonix Copley and the red-hot Kings welcome rookie Joel Hofer and the rest of the Blues to Crypto.com Arena.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (11.8%)

Ryan McDonagh, Nashville Predators (19.3%)

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (8.4%)

Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings (3.1%)

Goalies