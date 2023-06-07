Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Andre Snellings breaks down why he likes Veronica Burton to have a productive night for Wednesday's WNBA slate. (0:43)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

7 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

Line: Liberty -14.5

Money line: Liberty (-1400), Lynx (+800)

Total: 162 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 82.4% chance to win

Projected margin of victory: 10.6 points

Injury Report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Diamond Miller (Out)

Liberty: No injuries reported.

Best bet

Liberty -14.5: Both teams' last game marked a departure from their previous norms. The Liberty had won their first two home games by an average of 16.5 points, including a 16-point win over the Sun, the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference. They had a 19-point lead in the third quarter of their most recent home game, against Chicago, before the Sky put together a furious comeback to win. The Lynx, on the other hand, were 0-6 with a -9.5 PPG scoring margin this season before turning in a surprising two-point win over the Mystics in their last outing.

On Wednesday, I look for both teams to revert to their norms. At home, the Liberty should be able to bounce back with a dominant win over the team with the worst record in the WNBA. -- André Snellings

Fantasy streamer

Dorka Juhasz (7.1% rostered in ESPN leagues) moved into the starting lineup last week in place of Miller (ankle) and has turned in two solid games since. She has flirted with double-doubles in both games, averaging 7.0 PG, 8.5 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.0 BPG in 35.5 MPG in those two outings. -- Snellings

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Line: Wings -4.5

Money line: Wings (-180), Mercury (+152)

Total: 165.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Wings 58.5% chance to win

Projected margin of victory: 2.3 points

Injury Report

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Wings: Crystal Dangerfield (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Best bet

Wings -4.5: The Wings have lost three times this season, but all three were on the road against teams that currently have top-5 records in the WNBA. They are undefeated in their two home games, winning both by five or more points. The Mercury have won only one game this season, a home victory over the last-place Lynx, and in their only road game they lost by 23 points to the Sparks. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer

Sug Sutton (14.3% rostered) has been money off the bench all season. She has scored in double-digits in all four games and is averaging 12.3 PPG on the season. She also has at least three assists in three of the four games, with a season-high six dimes in her last outing. She is a high-floor producer with solid upside on a nightly basis. -- Snellings