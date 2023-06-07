Fantasy women's basketball: Dana Evans among most overlooked options

We're now in the third week of the WNBA season and everything is starting to settle into place.

So which players around the league are the most overlooked as fantasy contributors?

Here are Eric Moody, Liz Loza and Jennifer LaCroix with more on that.

Evans -- who headlined my premier Risers and Fallers column last week -- has been on a tear. She missed Chicago's June 4 win over New York with a non-Covid related illness but returned in peak form to help the Sky top the Fever in an overtime victory on Tuesday. Evans managed her fifth double-digit point effort (20) and recorded a season-best seven assists in that game. Her high free throw percentage (80%) has helped to stabilize her scoring, making her a target for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old guard is rostered in under 13% of ESPN fantasy leagues. -- Loza

This talented guard from the Minnesota Lynx is still flying under the radar, rostered in just 44.7% of ESPN leagues. But here's the thing: she's been on fire lately. In the last five games, Mitchell has scored 20 or more fantasy points in four of them. And she proved her worth in the most recent game against the Washington Mystics, sealing a 80-78 win for the Lynx with a clutch layup in the final seconds. It was Minnesota's first win of the season. So, if you're in need of a guard for your fantasy roster, don't hesitate to add Mitchell to your roster. -- Moody

She's playing really well as the Wings primary facilitator with 5.2 APG and is still rebounding a scoring a little to add to her fantasy total. She's really coming in to her own recently, scoring 20+ fantasy points in each of her last three games. And with Crystal Dangerfield's ankle injury (day-to-day) and Diamond DeShields out with her knee injury, Burton will get a lot more playing time and opportunities to be a key contributor for Dallas. -- LaCroix

In the past four games, she's averaged an impressive 30.5 minutes on the court and racked up 25.5 fantasy points per game. But her talent extends beyond those recent performances. Smith had a remarkable season overseas, where she averaged 23 points per game while playing in Poland. The versatility she provides to the Sky has translated very well to the fantasy game. Smith is still available in 52.9% of ESPN leagues. Don't hesitate to add her to your roster if you need a forward. -- Moody