The PGA Tour is moving the Genesis Invitational to the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Feb. 10-16, the tour announced Friday.

The Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The tour announced last week that the event would be moved because of the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Torrey Pines Golf Course is the site of this week's Farmers Insurance Open, which is being played on the North and South courses, so much of the infrastructure needed for the Genesis Invitational is already in place.

In a news release, the PGA Tour said it plans for the Genesis Invitational to return to Riviera Country Club in 2026.

"As we've seen the last two weeks, sports can be a great diversion but an even greater unifier in bringing people together for a common cause," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Highlighting the resilience of Los Angeles and the need for continued support for the ongoing recovery efforts is what our collective teams are working towards with the playing of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines."

The Genesis Invitational benefits Woods' TGR Foundation. He won eight times on the South Course, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods underwent microdecompression surgery on his lower back in September, and it isn't known whether he will compete in the Genesis Invitational. Last year, Woods withdrew in the second round of the tournament because of illness and was treated with an IV bag at Riviera.

"We are grateful to the city of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament," Woods said in a statement. "While Riviera remains the home of The Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area."