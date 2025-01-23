Open Extended Reactions

World No. 3 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy will compete in the RBC Canadian Open, tournament organizers announced Thursday.

The RBC Canadian Open will take place from June 4-8 on the north course at TPC Toronto Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

"We're thrilled that one of the best golfers in the world and a two-time champion of the RBC Canadian Open will be making his return," RBC's EVP and chief marketing officer Mary DePaoli said of the four-time major winner.

"Rory brings the opportunity for Canadian fans to see the highest caliber of talent right on our home soil."

McIlroy, 35, won in 2019 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club and bridged canceled tournaments in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic with another title in 2022 at St. George's Golf and Country Club. The Northern Irishman finished in the top 10 in each of the past two years.

"Rory is among the top golfers in the world and Canadian golf fans have been extremely supportive of him during tournament week," tournament director Ryan Paul said.