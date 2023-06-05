We're two weeks in, and the action is red-hot around the WNBA.

Interestingly, the five players featured in this article last week are still playing well enough that I could feature many of them again this week. And in most cases, their rostered percentage has increased steadily since last week as well, some no longer fitting below the 50% rostered threshold.

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

This is great, because it means that the players identified last week are proving themselves to be worthy of rostering, and it's also great because it means fantasy managers are paying attention and doing the work to improve your teams.

It also means that we needed to look deeper to identify more great players taking advantage of their opportunities this week. So, let's get into it.

Jordin Canada, G, Los Angeles Sparks (32.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): Canada had a relatively tame debut game against the Mercury, and sat out a game against the Aces a week later. But, in her other three games, she has filled the stat sheets, including the steals column, and has become an impact fantasy producer. During the past three games, Canada has averaged 12.0 PPG, 5.3 APG, 4.0 RPG, 3.7 SPG and 1.3 3PG and is currently averaging double-digit points on the season for what would be the first time in her career.

Erica Wheeler, G, Indiana Fever (23.3%): Wheeler scored two total points in the first two games of the season, but has popped for 10.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 2.0 3PG, 1.7 RPG and 0.7 SPG in her last three outings. Wheeler's more aggressive performances have coincided with the Fever breaking their 20-game losing streak then turning in two very strong efforts in close losses to both the Sun and the Aces. With the correlation to team success, Wheeler is likely to continue her aggressive play moving forward.

Veronica Burton, G, Dallas Wings (11.7%): Burton has registered at least nine combined rebounds and assists, with at least one steal, in four straight games. During that span, she has averaged 5.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 6.3 APG with 2.0 SPG and 1.0 3PG.

Michaela Onyenwere, F, Phoenix Mercury (7.6%): Onyenwere, the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year, has carved out a role for the Mercury where she contributes a bit across the board whether she starts or comes off the bench. Her numbers are lower volume, but she's consistent enough that her production also has a high floor. She turned in season highs of 10 points and 5 rebounds in her last game, and has averaged 5.5 combined RPG and APG, 1.3 combined SPG and BPG, and 1.5 3PG in addition to her 7.7 PPG.

Layshia Clarendon, G, Los Angeles Sparks (6.0%): Clarendon, like teammate Jordin Canada, is taking advantage of extra opportunity on a Sparks team that is both rebuilding and dealing with injury. Clarendon dropped a season-high 16 points in their last outing, and in their last three has averaged 11.7 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 2.0 RPG and 0.7 3PG.