Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Eric Moody breaks down why he is taking the over for points as the Storm take on the Liberty. (0:32)

Why the over is a smart play for the Storm and Liberty (0:32)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

2 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Line: Liberty -16

Money line: Storm (+900), Sun (-1600)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 87% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 13 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Liberty: Han Xu (Out), Stefanie Dolson (Out)

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball It's not too late to play this season with friends and family. Get in the game, create a league, and start fresh with a 0-0 record. Sign up Now

Best bet: Liberty -16.5. New York dominated Seattle 81-66 on Sunday. The Liberty are heavily favored, and rightfully so. The Storm rank 10th in defensive rating. New York has averaged 87.8 points per game and rank fourth in defensive rating. The Storm are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games. The Liberty should win convincingly against Seattle at home.

Fantasy streamer: Kia Nurse (rostered in 38.1% of ESPN leagues) has played 22 or more minutes in four consecutive games as the Storm continue to tinker with its rotation. Over the last four games, Nurse has scored at least 20 fantasy points three times. On Saturday afternoon, the Storm will need all the offense they can muster to defeat the Liberty.