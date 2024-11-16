Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team maintained their winning run in the Asian Champions Trophy with a dominant 3-0 win over China in Rajgir, Bihar on Saturday.

Goals from Sangita Kumari, captain Salima Tete and Deepika did the job while India's defence stood strong to ensure China don't open their account. This was their fourth win out of four matches, going to the top of the table with 12 points while China are second with nine points to their name. Both teams had qualified to the semifinals earlier after winning their first three matches.

In the opening quarter of the match, there was not much to separate both teams, however, it was India who were playing better hockey on the ball. China concentrated on defending deep and taking their chance on the counter, but they found it hard against a solid Indian backline.

The first goal of the match came after the half-time break as Sangita produced a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock. The Indian forward brilliantly deflected the ball in after the pass came in from Sushila Chanu in the defence. It was a superb finish as Sangita's back was facing the goal, yet, she managed to get the connection and the direction absolutely spot on to beat the goalkeeper.

Five minutes later, it was captain Salima Tete who doubled the lead after lovely movement of the ball. Beauty DungDung played the pass to Preeti Dubey inside the circle and her ball to Salima was perfect as the Indian captain came up with a first time finish from a close range.

China were expected to up the ante but they struggled to create clear cut chances thanks to India's defence. Sushila and Udita also deserve praise for their work at the back. India maintained their control over the match in the final quarter and a desperate China removed their goalkeeper in search of a goal. With seconds to go, India won back-to-back penalty corner and the Deepika scored her eighth goal of the tournament with her dragflick. India will next face Japan on Sunday in the last group match before shifting their attention to the semifinal on Tuesday.

