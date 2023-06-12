Declan Rice discusses his future at West Ham after they lifted their first major trophy in 43 years in the Europa Conference League. (0:48)

West Ham boss David Moyes will remain as manager next season, sources have told ESPN, after guiding the club to win the Europa Conference League last week.

Moyes has managed over 1,000 matches in his 25-year career but won his first major trophy on Wednesday after Jarrod Bowen's 90th-minute winner helped West Ham to a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the final in Prague on Wednesday.

British media reports had said Moyes, who has one year left on his contract, was close to being sacked during a season that saw West Ham embroiled in a relegation battle before finishing 14th in the Premier League due to a late upturn in form.

Wednesday's Europa Conference League victory was West Ham's first major trophy since 1980 and their first European title since Bobby Moore lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

Moyes will now guide West Ham into the Europa League next season, but must do so without captain Declan Rice, who will be leaving the club this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal want to pursue a deal for Rice, while Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are monitoring developments. Sources added that West Ham are expected to demand £100 million to let the midfielder leave the club.