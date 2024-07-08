Laurens: Ronaldo is no longer good enough for the international stage (1:08)

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he will continue playing for Portugal following the team's painful Euro 2024 exit.

Ronaldo started in all of Portugal's five games in the tournament in Germany, averaging 97 minutes per match.

However, for the first time in his career, the Al Nassr forward failed to score in open play at a major international tournament.

The Portugal captain broke his silence on social media after Friday's 5-3 defeat to France on penalties in the quarterfinals: "We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal.

"We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far. On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honoured and will continue to be built. Together."

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez said after his team's elimination that it was "too soon" to say if Ronaldo had played his last game for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in six European Championships, winning in 2016. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ronaldo has scored 130 goals across 212 appearances for Portugal since making his debut with the national team in 2003 and won Euro 2016. He already indicated that his record-breaking sixth European Championship would be his last.

It remains to be seen if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will continue playing through the 2026 World Cup at age 41.

Portugal are back in action on Sept. 5 when they take on Croatia in their Group A opener of the UEFA Nations League.