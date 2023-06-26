Toronto FC fired coach Bob Bradley on Monday along with assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber after the team managed just three wins over 20 games.

The club named Terry Dunfield to the interim coaching job.

Bradley, who took over Toronto in November 2021, was relieved of duties after a run of poor results that has the club second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of only Inter Miami with a 3-7-10 record.

"Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement.

Dunfield, who was in charge of Toronto FC Under-17 academy team, will managed in the interim.

Bradley has coached in England, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands along with five MLS clubs.

He was also head coach of the U.S. men's national team from 2006-11, guiding them to the knockout round of the 2010 World Cup.