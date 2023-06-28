USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic speaks to Herculez Gomez on his future at Stamford Bridge under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (2:03)

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Santos teenage striker Angelo, sources told ESPN Brasil's Luciano Borges.

The Premier League club made a €15 million ($16.36m) bid to sign the 18-year-old on a permanent transfer from Santos.

Negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage and once an agreement is reached with Santos, Chelsea will negotiate personal terms with Angelo.

The teenager was promoted to Santos' first team in January 2021 after impressing in the club's youth ranks.

The Brasilia-born player has scored two goals in 12 league appearances for Santos this season. If the deal is completed, Angelo will join compatriots Thiago Silva and Andrey Santos at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona and Brazilian giants Flamengo have also monitored Angelo in recent months.