Transfer Talk: Man Utd make move for Højlund as PSG circle

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd make Højlund move

Manchester United are set to submit their first offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old Denmark international enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 season with the Italian outfit, netting 16 goals in all competitions, as well as notching his first international goals in March, attracting interest from across Europe in the process.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the forward in recent weeks as the Red Devils look to add a first-team striker to their ranks ahead of next season. United have been reported to have shown interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, however, Højlund represents a slightly cheaper option for the Premier League giants.

Romano suggests that United have already agreed personal terms with Højlund, who wants to join Erik ten Hag's outfit, despite PSG's interest. An official bid is expected to follow next week, as United look to avoid PSG hijacking any deal.

Les Parisiens have also been linked to several high-profile strikers this summer, as the Ligue 1 champions look to replace Lionel Messi, who has joined Inter Miami CF, and find a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been left out of their preseason tour of Japan.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund is being tracked by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is attracting attention from Juventus, as the Catalan giants look to offload the midfielder, reports Rudy Galetti. Barcelona are keen to part ways with several fringe players this summer as they look to balance the books, however, the tweet reveals that the 26-year-old is eager to stay with the LaLiga champions and prove his worth to manager Xavi Hernández.

- West Ham United are confident they can land Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Edson Alvarez for £35-40m this summer, according to Football Insider. Following Declan Rice's move to Arsenal, the Hammers have been identifying potential replacements for their former captain, with Alvarez emerging as a possible target. The report suggests that the 25-year-old is keen on a switch to the Premier League, however, West Ham are expected to face competition from Borussia Dortmund, who have previously shown interest in the Mexico playmaker.

- Brentford have joined Besiktas and clubs in Saudi Arabia in the race for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the The Mirror. The 29-year-old is a free agent, following his release from Liverpool at the end of the season, with the report suggesting that Brentford would be willing to give the England international a one-year deal to revive his career. However, it is also reported that Besiktas would make the midfielder their highest-paid player, with interest from Saudi Arabia also being considered by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on Fluminense midfielder Andre, with clubs in Italy and France also interested, says Ekrem Konur. Wolves are in the market for midfield reinforcements, after seeing Ruben Neves depart for Al Hilal, leaving the Premier League outfit short on quality midfield options. The 22-year-old Brazilian has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, as clubs in Europe monitor the situation of the playmaker.

- Al Ahli have cooled their interest in Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane, according to Rudy Galetti. After reaching an agreement for Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin, the Saudi outfit have withdrawn their interest in Mane, who Bayern are open to part ways with this summer, following a disappointing season in Germany. Al Nassr are still reported to hold an interest in the 31-year-old Senegal international, with negotiations progressing, despite Mane's lofty demands.