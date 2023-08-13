Mauricio Pochettino described Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday as "only the beginning" as he vowed to improve the squad further before the transfer window closes.

The Blues recovered from a slow start during which they fell behind to Luis Díaz's 18th-minute strike before equalising through Axel Disasi on 37 minutes.

Chelsea were the better team after half-time, but were unable to find a breakthrough and Pochettino said: "I am so pleased with the performance, we deserved to win because we only conceded one shot on target against a team like Liverpool. It's only the start, only the beginning after six weeks together. I say thank you to all of the staff in all of the areas of the club and the players, they are the principal actors.

"We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. It is about belief and about work and to trust each other. The connection from day one has been fantastic.

"The fans were always with us. Even in the difficult moment they were there, they never gave up and always believed in the team and the team felt the energy from the crowd."

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are pursuing deals for Brighton's Moisés Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia -- both of whom are wanted by Liverpool -- and Pochettino said: "We need good players, yes. We need to improve the squad, yes. But that is not new. We are working very hard, I am so happy in the way that we are working with Laurence [Stuart] and Paul [Winstanley] and the owners.

Mauricio Pochettino saw his Chelsea team rally for a draw against Liverpool in his first Premier League game as coach. Getty Images

"For sure we are going to improve the squad. It is about finding the right profile, the right player to create a combination maybe where we are more solid."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was satisfied with a draw and played down Mohamed Salah's negative reaction to his 77th-minute substitution. The winger threw his arms up in the air and ripped tape off his body as he was withdrawn for youngster Ben Doak, meaning he missed the chance to become the first player to score nine times on the opening weekends of a Premier League season.

"I can understand, because if Mo scored it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game but I didn't think about that," Klopp said. "We needed stability and we needed fresh legs. It was super intense for everybody. That's all I can say about it, his reaction was absolutely okay.

"When I sub a player and he is jumping in to my arms at 1-1 and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised so that's absolutely fine."