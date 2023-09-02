Gab Marcotti explains how Chelsea have avoided the financial fair play rules despite spending nearly £1 billion since Todd Boehly has taken over. (2:32)

After a few fallow years, the elaborate transfer reveal video has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent windows with clubs around the world reviving the noble art of confirming new signings with unique social media clips.

Whether a simple welcome message, a glitzy unveiling or something more esoteric, an entire cavalcade of various clubs from Burnley to Real Madrid have deployed announcement videos to punctuate their activity during the 2023 summer transfer window.

From artistic murals to lighthearted comedy skits to big budget blockbusters, the gamut has been well and truly run as new recruits began to be officially unveiled from June onward until deadline day.

Of the many transfer videos to have been posted by clubs on social media over the past few months, here is our pick of the very best (presented in chronological order).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

United States international striker Folarin Balogun's move to Monaco was announced with a stock car racing-inspired transfer reveal. AS Monaco

(June 15) Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid

Adidas saluted Bellingham's marquee move to Real Madrid by commissioning a clever rotating mural that documented some of the major milestones in the talented England international's meteoric career, from Birmingham to Dortmund to the Bernabeu.

(July 3) Jota to Al Ittihad

Following Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté, Jota became Al-Ittihad's third major signing of the summer when he completed his big move from Celtic to the Saudi club.

However, the nimble winger's odd transfer reveal video proved unnerving for a lot of fans who were left feeling more than a little creeped out by the weird, animated version of Al Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The right choice for the right place 🃏#JotaIsYellow

pic.twitter.com/FMduUvLXD4 — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) July 3, 2023

(July 6) Marius Bulter to Hoffenheim

Butler turned up at new club Hoffenheim sheepishly holding a fresh corner flag to replace the one he shattered while playing for Schalke the previous season. The announcement video featured a clip of the incident during which Butler was unceremoniously shoved into the flag at the PreZero Arena, splintering it in half.

After finally capturing Rice in a club-record deal, Arsenal proudly showed off their new defensive midfielder with a nifty slow-motion, hi-resolution promo video.

(July 15) Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

Inter Miami were understandably keen to confirm they had successfully pulled off one of modern football's greatest coups with the signing of Messi. Indeed, the World Cup-winning superstar was heralded with a welcome video that saw his name spray painted in giant pink letters in the middle of his new home stadium.

(July 21) Nathan Redmond to Burnley

Burnley have almost single-handedly spearheaded the renaissance of the transfer reveal with a procession of brilliant clips that have taken inspiration from movies, television, professional wrestling, game shows and even the Teletubbies.

Indeed, the Clarets enjoyed a big hit on social media when they confirmed their deal for veteran winger Redmond with an excellent transfer video based on the Backstreet Boys a capella scene from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

(July 31) Fabinho to Al Ittihad

After issues surrounding his dogs had purportedly thrown Fabinho's move to Al Ittihad into jeopardy for several weeks, the Saudi club made light of those reports after the Brazilian finally completed his transfer with a video of him and his brand new pet cat.

Decked out in a suave tuxedo and looking every inch the box office draw, Kane sauntered through the theatre, took his seat (No. 9) and formally introduced himself to the Bayern fans with one of the most awkward semi-smiles we've ever witnessed.

Though the transfer itself took more twists and turns than was strictly necessary, Caceido saw his "dream move" come to fruition with a wholesome announcement video that saw him and his mother recreate an old photo of the pair sat together on the back of a car in Ecuador.

(Aug. 15) Neymar to Al Hilal

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, Neymar was revealed via a blockbuster video that saw glowing images of the Brazilian star blaze across the night sky above Riyadh before the man himself appeared on screen to confirm his arrival.

(Aug 19) Hakim Ziyech to Galatasaray

In an extremely novel spin on the transfer reveal video, Hakim Ziyech was revealed to Galatasaray fans live in the stadium during an actual match. After Mauro Icardi had scored against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, the volume inside the arena reached a pitch as onlookers gradually realised who the person on the big screen wearing the Gala shirt actually was.

(Aug. 21) Josip Sutalo to Ajax

After landing Croatia international Sutalo from Dinamo Zagreb, Ajax afforded us all a first-person POV glimpse at exactly what goes on when a new player flies in to sign for the club.

(Aug. 22) Aaron Ramsey to Burnley

The Clarets once again scored major social media success in late August when they capitalised on Barbie-mania with a movie-themed video that gave new signing Ramsey the chance to co-star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

(Aug. 27) Mohammed Kudus to West Ham

After making the switch from Ajax to West Ham last week, Black Stars international Kudus received a special grime serenade from Ghanaian-born, London-based rapper Guvna B.

Blast off was well and truly upon us as Tierney completed a loan transfer from Arsenal to Real Sociedad, who confirmed the deal with a rocket-fuelled reveal video.

(Aug 30) Folarin Balogun to Monaco

Monaco went with a high-octane racing theme to welcome Balogun back to Ligue 1 in a video that appeared to feature the U.S. international striker doing donuts in the car park outside the club's training complex.

FOLARIN BALOGUN IS RED AND WHITE 🇺🇸😍 pic.twitter.com/2MoxQXICNu — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 30, 2023

Starting with a whistled melody before transitioning into full orchestral pomp and circumstance, Lazio welcomed Guendouzi over the threshold with a rousing rendition of the French national anthem.