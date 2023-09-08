Gab Marcotti and Rob Palmer discuss Liverpool's midfield options after the Reds failed in their bid for Fluminense's Andre. (0:42)

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has confirmed to ESPN Brasil that he turned down an approach by Liverpool for midfielder Andre in the recent transfer window.

Liverpool wanted to reinforce their midfield line by bringing in Andre before Sept. 1 following the summer departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia.

"Liverpool's Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly," Bittencourt told ESPN Brasil in an exclusive interview. "I replied to him: 'My friend, I don't sell players now and I don't deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking... Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December."

Fluminense are reluctant to let Andre leave before the end of the season, with the team in contention for the Copa Libertadores.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club has reached the semifinals of South America's elite club competition and takes on fellow Brazilian outfit Internacional next month.

Andre has been named in the Brazil squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

"There is an agreement between us, with the player and agent, that he would stay until the [Andre] end of the year," Bittencourt said. "They [player and agent] have complied fully and with the utmost peace of mind. Every interest that comes in, they communicate with Fluminense."

Andre, 22, has been included in Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Under contract with Fluminense until December 2026, Andre is a key player for coach Fernando Diniz.

Andre has played a team-high 43 games this season and has attracted the attention of several clubs.

Fulham reportedly had a €20 million ($21.4m) offer for Andre rejected earlier this year.