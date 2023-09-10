Transfer Talk: Madrid see Haaland as Mbappe alternatives

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid see Haaland, Alvarez as Mbappe alternatives

Real Madrid are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé in January, according to Sport. The LaLiga side have made the 24-year-old France international their priority when the transfer window opens, but if they cannot reach a full agreement to sign him this winter, they will begin to approach alternative options.

The alternative options? Manchester City strikers Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez.

The 23-year-old Argentina international is the latest star to emerge on the Spanish capital club's radar. While Los Blancos know that a move will be difficult, they are hopeful that City's interest in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson could make a deal possible.

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The Premier League champions are said to be willing to make an offer including a €110 million transfer fee to sign the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who scored a hat trick in the 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Sept. 2.

Real Madrid are most optimistic of being able to sign Alvarez, who they expect will become third choice at the Etihad if manager Pep Guardiola acquires Ferguson from the Seagulls. Such a move could trigger a domino effect, with the LaLiga side then looking to explore a €60m move for the former River Plate standout.

Paper Gossip

- Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, reports Fabrizio Romano. The clubs are finalising paperwork to make the move official, with the 16-year-old prospect agreeing a five-year contract to make the switch to the Premier League. Vuskovic is said to have been prioritising a move to Spurs amid interest from multiple top clubs.

- Fulham midfielder João Palhinha has informed the club that he wants to be allowed to join Bayern Munich when the January transfer window opens, writes TeamTalk. The Bundesliga champions had a deal agreed for the 28-year-old but saw it break down after the Cottagers were unable to find a replacement, after failing with an attempt to sign Manchester United's Scott McTominay.

- Brentford will demand a £70m transfer fee if they are to part ways with striker Ivan Toney in January, reports Football Insider. Chelsea are said to be keen on the 27-year-old, but the Bees don't want to move him on during the season when they would have less time to find a replacement. Toney, who is currently serving a suspension for breaching FA betting regulations, is set to return to competitive football on Jan. 14.

- A side in La Liga is planning to make a €9m approach for Club America defender Kevin Álvarez, according to Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old, who has earned 14 caps for Mexico, has impressed since completing a move from Pachuca in the summer, and the latest indicates that he is now emerging as an option for teams in Europe.

- Chelsea and Newcastle are among the sides competing for the signature of Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel, writes TeamTalk. The 22-year-old Egypt international is reported to be attracting a lot of interest from Europe of late, having been close to a switch to Rangers, but now multiple sides in the Premier League are said to have joined the race to land him.