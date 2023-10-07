Jude Bellingham scores two, Vinicius Junior and Joselu each tack on a goal as Real Madrid cruises to 4-0 win over Osasuna. (2:56)

Vinicius Junior praised Jude Bellingham as "incredible" and said the midfielder "was born to play for Real Madrid" after the England international scored twice in the club's 4-0 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the ninth minute at the Bernabeu, before adding a second early in the second half to make it 10 goals in 10 appearances for Real Madrid so far.

Vinicius added a third goal, and Joselu a fourth, as Madrid returned to the top of the LaLiga table.

"[Bellingham] was born to play for Real Madrid, to mark an era at the biggest club in the world," Vinicius told Real Madrid TV. "Let's hope [our connection] lasts for many years, that we play here together for a long time.

"I'm delighted to play with Jude, one of the best players right now, at his age. We're all happy and the fans are enjoying it."

Bellingham's 10 goals in 10 games equals the start that Cristiano Ronaldo -- who went on to become Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer -- had on his arrival at the club.

"Bellingham is giving us a lot of possibilities up front," coach Carlo Ancelotti said in his postmatch news conference.

"He's involved in the play, and not having a fixed position gives him an advantage. It's been a surprising start to the season. Nobody expected this level in terms of goals."

Real Madrid have now bounced back from their 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the derby on September 24, with three consecutive wins in LaLiga.

"[Bellingham] plays on the outside, on the inside, he drops deep, he's very dynamic," Ancelotti added. "We're lucky to have signed a spectacular player. Whether he's the best [in the world] or not doesn't matter. We signed him and we're happy about that."

Ancelotti dismissed questions over whether the England star will feel pressure to maintain this volume of goalscoring.

"[Bellingham] is very calm, he understands the moment," Ancelotti said. "He's aware that he isn't a centre-forward, he's an attacking midfielder, it isn't his responsibility to score goals. When the moment comes, he'll contribute to the team in other ways."