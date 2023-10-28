Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of Manchester City's visit to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby. (0:37)

Marcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby.

Rashford is struggling in front of goal for United this season, having netted once in 12 matches. But Walker said his 25-year-old England teammate still poses a threat, regardless of his form.

Rashford had a stellar 2022-23 campaign, including 30 goals in all competitions, and went on to be named United's player of the year.

"I think Marcus has shown over the years that he's the sort of player who can create problems for any side if they don't match him," Walker told reporters before their trip to Old Trafford.

"He's been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he's in.

Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker have battled in many Manchester derbies over the years. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"He's got a lot of different qualities, and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend."

Reigning champions City are second in the table, six points ahead of neighbours United in eighth.

City crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium last season but lost the away game 2-1. They also beat Erik ten Hag's side in the FA Cup final in June and later matched United's 1999 achievement of the treble.

But Walker is now looking at the bigger picture.

"Last season is done, we lost at Old Trafford and went on to win the treble. Ultimately that's what matters," the 33-year-old added.

"We want to win the game because of what it means and because, ultimately, it will help us in trying to win the Premier League again. We don't need to think beyond that.

"We've had some great games against them in recent years and our focus is on giving the fans something to enjoy again on Sunday."