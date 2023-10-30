Open Extended Reactions

The 2023-24 Premier League season has reached the 10-game stage and the title race is already throwing up surprises.

Unfancied Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten and two points clear at the top under new manager Ange Postecoglou, while big-spending Chelsea are languishing in the bottom half of the table and -- in terms of points -- are closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League qualification spots.

In between, Arsenal are repeating last season's impressive start and champions Manchester City are shaping up well in their quest to become the first team in English football history to win four successive league titles. Liverpool and Newcastle United are both keeping pace with the leaders, but Manchester United are enduring another crisis after losing five of their first 10 games.

So with all of the preseason title contenders' seasons now more than 25% complete, it's time for the early season report cards on the over-achievers and those falling way off the pace.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

(1st in table, 26 points, goal difference +13)

The story so far

It has been a dream start for Spurs, especially so considering that the August departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich was the news that everyone at the club had dreaded. But without Kane, Postecolgou's team has made the club's best-ever start to a Premier League season and they sit two-points clear of the pack having already beaten Manchester United and Liverpool and fought back to earn a draw at Arsenal. Postecoglou has made big calls such as dropping Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris and putting his faith in new signings Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and the outstanding James Maddison. And newly appointed captain Son Heung-Min has also rediscovered his best form. Spurs are playing exciting, winning football and they are serious title contenders.

What happens next?

Tottenham's next six games pose a different set of challenges. Next up is a London derby at home against struggling Chelsea -- a fixture which Spurs traditionally struggle in, and one with the added spice of former boss Mauricio Pochettino returning to manage an opposing team for the first time. After that, there are then two tricky games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (away) and Aston Villa (home) before the acid test of a trip to Manchester City on Dec. 3. Home games against West Ham United and Newcastle United following the clash with Pep Guardiola's side, so Spurs are entering a tough period that could define their title hopes. But so far this season, Spurs have met every challenge they have faced and if they can do so again over the next six games, title talk will get even louder.

How will it end?

Spurs started well last season, but fell away as Antonio Conte's reign as manager disintegrated. The club is more stable and unified under Postecoglou and the coach is also a recent title winner following back-to-back Scottish championships with Celtic. Spurs are the real deal and while being top at the end of the season will be a massive challenge, they can sustain their pursuit if they avoid significant injuries.

Grade: A

play 0:58 Why Arsenal's win vs. Sheffield United was so impressive Luis Miguel Echegaray reacts to Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

ARSENAL

(2nd, 24, +15)

The story so far

Mikel Arteta's team are still unbeaten and only three points adrift of the pace they set at the same stage last season. But while the Gunners are not quite as hot this time around, they secured the significant psychological boost of ending their 12-game losing streak against Manchester City by beating the champions at the Emirates. The addition of club-record signing Declan Rice from West Ham has added dynamism to the Arsenal midfield, but Arteta's decision to drop goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in favour of loan signing David Raya has unsettled the defence and left the manager struggling to justify his claim that he will be rotating the two keepers.

What happens next?

Arsenal have a busy schedule ahead. While Spurs have six league games between now and early December, Arsenal must factor in two Champions League fixtures and a Carabao Cup tie against West Ham this week. With Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey ruled out for the weeks ahead due to injury and Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all struggling with fitness issues recently, Arsenal's biggest immediate challenge is to avoid further problems and hope they have the resources to cope. Before a trip to Aston Villa on Dec. 9, Arsenal face league games against Newcastle (a), Burnley (h), Brentford (a), Wolves (h) and Luton (a), so they are undoubtedly entering a tough period.

How will it end?

Arsenal are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League and the team's confidence and belief has been lifted by last season's push for the title. But emerging unscathed from the next six weeks will be key. More injuries could knock Arsenal off the pace, but they have shown resolve so far to remain unbeaten.

Grade: B

play 1:30 Why you can't argue about Man City's penalty vs. Man United Steve Nicol believes it was the correct decision to award Manchester City a penalty vs. Manchester United.

MANCHESTER CITY

(3rd, 24, +15)

The story so far

Three defeats in four games early this month had sparked crisis talk, but despite the Premier Leagues losses to Wolves and Arsenal and a Carabao Cup exit against Newcastle, City are still just two points behind leaders Spurs. And Pep Guardiola's team are well placed, despite being without the injured Kevin De Bruyne since the first game of the season and having recently welcomed midfielder Rodri back from a three-game suspension. Sunday's 3-0 win at Manchester United showed City at their best and the performance hammered out a clear warning to the rest that last season's treble winners are still the team to beat.

What happens next?

The manner of City's win against United at Old Trafford suggested that they are over their patchy start to the season and ready to click through the gears. But there are some clear hazards ahead in their next six league games, primarily the Nov. 25 clash against Liverpool at the Etihad and the home game against Tottenham eight days later. Away games at Chelsea -- talented, but hugely inconsistent -- and Aston Villa could also test Guardiola's side as Wolves did in their surprise win against City at Molineux. So the next batch of games will tell us whether City are City again, or if they are still vulnerable against a well-organised and motivated opponent.

How will it end?

City can still repeat their treble success from last season by retaining their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns. Right now, nobody could seriously rule that out.

Grade: B

play 1:20 Nicol praises 'scary' Szoboszlai in Liverpool's win vs. Forest Steve Nicol reacts to a convincing Premier League win for Liverpool over Nottingham Forest.

LIVERPOOL

(4th, 23, +14)

The story so far

It has been a story of rapid renewal so far at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly rebuilding an entire midfield to create an exciting new team in the space of a summer transfer window. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been outstanding, while Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have also shown that the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will not been keenly felt. Mohamed Salah has shown no signs of unhappiness after Liverpool rejected a £150 million bid from Al Ittihad and Virgil van Dijk appears to be back to his best. Liverpool have lost just once, in controversial circumstances following two red cards and an incorrectly ruled out goal in a 2-1 defeat at Spurs, and they are only three points behind the leaders.

What happens next?

All eyes will be on the Nov. 25 clash against City at the Etihad. This is the game, and the rivalry, that has defined the Premier League over the past five years and it is the fixture between the two sides most likely to win the title this season. Aside from the City game, Liverpool have a good run of Premier League fixtures in the weeks ahead with encounters against Luton Town(a), Brentford (h), Fulham (h), Sheffield United (a) and Crystal Palace (a). By the time Liverpool face Manchester United and Arsenal, both at Anfield, in mid-December, Klopp's team could be in an even better position than they are now.

How will it end?

Liverpool look to have their mojo back and they are well-equipped to mount a serious title challenge. And with Saudi Arabian interest in Salah expected to return next summer, there is a good chance this could be the forward's final year at Anfield, so Liverpool need to capitalise on the Egypt international's goal threat as much as possible.

Grade: B

play 2:02 'They know nothing!' - Leboeuf fumes at VAR after Newcastle penalty Frank Leboeuf and Steve Nicol question why VAR didn't overturn Newcastle's penalty against Wolves.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

(6th, 17, +15)

The story so far

Three straight defeats after an opening day win against Aston Villa hinted at a season of struggle for last season's surprise Champions League qualifiers. But manager Eddie Howe has steadied the ship at St James' Park and Newcastle have climbed to fifth position after an unbeaten run since their three-game losing streak. And by scoring 26 goals so far, Newcastle are joint-top scorers in the Premier League alongside Aston Villa, so Howe's team are a threat against any opponent. Wins against Manchester City (Carabao Cup) and Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League) have also highlighted Newcastle's growing confidence this season, although Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaches of rules on betting on matches is an unexpected setback.

What happens next?

The next week is a big one for Newcastle with three key games in three competitions. Saturday's Premier League game at home to Arsenal will test the team's progress in recent weeks, but Wednesday's Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United is significant because of the chance to edge closer to a first major trophy since the 1950s by beating the side that denied them that honour in the final last season. And next Tuesday's Champions League visit to Borussia Dortmund has become crucial for Newcastle's hopes of qualification for the knockout stage. How Newcastle emerge from those next three games will shape the mood ahead of league games against AFC Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (h), Manchester United (h), Everton (a) and Tottenham (a).

How will it end?

Newcastle are improving at pace and they will be able add to their squad in January, so they are a genuine contender for Champions League qualification again. The title may be beyond them, but Newcastle have now turned what we have been calling the Premier League's "Big Six" into the "Big Seven."

Grade: B-

play 2:24 Laurens: Ten Hag messed up everything vs. Man City Julien Laurens has real issues with Erik ten Hag's approach in Manchester United's 3-0 humiliation to Manchester City.

MANCHESTER UNITED

(8th, 15, -5)

The story so far

Manchester United are in crisis ... again. Five defeats in their first 10 league games marks their worst start to a season since 1986-87. Back then, manager Ron Atkinson was fired by mid-November and replaced by Alex Ferguson. The club's current boss Erik ten Hag is safe for now, if only because of the state of flux above him due to the ongoing takeover saga at the club. Injuries have hit United hard this season with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro and summer signings Rasmus Højlund and Mason Mount all missing for significant periods, while star players including Marcus Rashford, who has scored just one league goal, have suffered an alarming loss of form. Jadon Sancho has not played for almost two months following a disciplinary bust-up with Ten Hag and goalkeeper André Onana has struggled to settle as David de Gea's replacement. All in all, there is little positive to say about United's start.

What happens next?

There is no easy way out of a bad situation for United. Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford is a must-win game after the humiliating defeat against City, but Eddie Howe's team go into the tie as favourites. A trip to Fulham on Saturday offers no guarantee of success while United's Champions League hopes will be hanging by a thread if they fail beat FC Copenhagen in Denmark next Tuesday. Next up is a game against Luton at Old Trafford -- a chance to win or the prospect of another embarrassing defeat played out to the backdrop of noisy supporter protests against the club's owners, the Glazer family. Everton (a), Newcastle (a) and home games against Chelsea and Bournemouth complete a daunting six-week period for United.

How will it end?

United are already seven points adrift of fifth spot, which is likely to secure Champions League qualification this season, so Ten Hag needs a rapid return to form and for his injured players to get back to fitness. The reality is likely to be a lurch from one slump to another, culminating in Ten Hag having to fight to keep his job by the end of the season.

Grade: E

play 1:28 Olley: Pochettino must break losing cycle soon James Olley reacts to another disappointing defeat for Chelsea as they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

CHELSEA

(10th, 12, +2)

The story so far

It's difficult to imagine a big club making an even bigger mess of things than United, but Chelsea have the unenviable distinction after winning just three of their 10 league games so far. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has yet to impose his methods on a Chelsea squad that played under three different managers last season, but the huge turnover of players has done little to improve the situation at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino needs summer signing Christopher Nkunku to recover from injury to add goals to his team, but the Chelsea squad is still too big and imbalanced, which is why the poor results continue to drain morale.

What happens next?

Chelsea's owners insisted Graham Potter was safe as manager last season before firing him after just seven months in charge. It's difficult to see the value in pressing the panic button with Pochettino, but inexperienced and ambitious owners can make rash decisions and Chelsea have already suffered from that, so the former Spurs and PSG boss needs to reverse the team's fortunes and quickly. But Chelsea's upcoming fixtures could turn out to be a nightmare for Pochettino. Nobody will expect this team to beat either Man City (h) or Newcastle (a) in their next two games and Brighton & Hove Albion, next up after those tough tests, tasted the joy of victory at Stamford Bridge just last season. Then come games against Man United (a) Everton (a) and Sheffield United (h) -- games Chelsea can win, but the pressure will intensify if they don't.

How will it end?

Pochettino is already fighting for his job. This season's results and the owners' track record of firing managers tell us that. If Chelsea don't pick up some positive results in their next six games, they could be firmly in the bottom half by the turn of the new year.

Grade: F