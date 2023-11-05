Newcastle United have condemned racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock on social media following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

"Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society," the club said in a statement.

"We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account."

Guimarães escaped a booking after appearing to lead with his forearm onto the head of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in a tense and fractious contest at St James' Park.

Willock was involved in the controversial goal when he kept the ball in play near the corner flag, with VAR unable to determine whether or not the whole of the ball had gone out of play.

Anthony Gordon scored the winner after VAR also checked for a foul and offside to hand Arsenal their first league defeat of the season.