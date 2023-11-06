Mumbai City vs Al Hilal LIVE: No Neymar, but plenty of stars as AFC Champions League heavyweights take on ISL champs

Open Extended Reactions

Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal in Group D of the AFC Champions League is perhaps the biggest fixture in the Indian club's history. It's not often that Des Buckingham's side go into any game as clear, undisputed underdogs, but this is one. Even more so after the 0-6 reverse at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh a few weeks ago.

The most successful club in Asian football (and the AFC Champions League) underlined their pedigree in that game, as the scoreline displayed the gulf in quality between the two sides. Mumbai are bottom of Group D, with zero points and have yet to score in the competition, while last year's runners-up, Al Hilal lead the way with seven points.

The results, coupled with the absence of Neymar Jr. due to his ACL injury, have tempered the excitement surrounding this game, with tickets reportedly even being sold at discounted prices. On the pitch however, Mumbai still have to deal with some big names, as the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Malcom and Yassine Bounou are expected to feature (Sergej Milinkovic-Savic picked up a knee injury in Al Hilal's win over Al Fateh over the weekend). Al Hilal have some of the best players from Saudi Arabia as well, with AFC Player of the Year Salem Al-Dawsari also expected to start.

To compound Mumbai's problems, Al-Hilal come into the game in stellar form - topping the Saudi Pro League table, four points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo-powered Al Nassr. The Riyadh giants are unbeaten in the league and have won their last nine games in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and conceding just once in that period, to Allan Saint-Maximin of Al Ahli. Jorge Jesus is building quite the unstoppable juggernaut.

Des Buckingham was also building an unstoppable juggernaut himself last year, but Mumbai have looked decidedly underwhelming this year - unbeaten in the Indian Super League but fourth in the table after draws against Odisha and Hyderabad. They needed a late quickfire double to overcome a 0-1 deficit against ISL debutants Punjab FC to win their most recent game, but it papered over some cracks.

There will be no paper on offer at the D. Y. Patil stadium tonight, as Al Hilal could end Mumbai's faint hopes of qualification with a win. Given this is India's last appearance in Asia's premier football competition for a while (unless the country's AFC co-efficient improves), there is more than pride at stake.

What they said:

Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC manager:

I comprehend the reaction from the players when the draw was made. There were two reasons for their response. Firstly, it was because of the high standard of Al Hilal and their impressive history in Asia. The players aspire to compete against the best, and this is also what coaches desire.

There is no doubt that we will enter this game fully aware that our ball possession will be limited, as well as the time we have with the ball. Additionally, we anticipate having fewer opportunities compared to our usual performances in the ISL, due to evident factors.

Jorge Jesus, Al Hilal manager:

We want to share our happiness then we will be playing in India and also to see a developing country. It's a pleasure for us to be here. Yes, we know the opponent to be a quality team. For sure it is not going to be the same - because our opponent will play in a much better way knowing that they're going to be among their fans. So, we expect a balanced match.

We wanted Neymar to visit India. It could have been a perfect opportunity for all the young footballers in India to have had the chance to watch him with their eyes. So as much as we miss him, India was expecting or wanting to see him as well.

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Please click here if it doesn't.)