Alex Kirkland says that the pressure is building on Xavi to turn Barcelona around amidst a spell of defeats in LaLiga and Champions League. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Frenkie de Jong's agent has labelled reports the Barcelona midfielder feigned illness and clashed with sporting director Deco as "fake news."

De Jong, 26, missed Barça's game at Antwerp on Wednesday with a fever as the Catalan side went down to a disappointing 3-2 defeat, their fourth loss in nine games.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Reports in the local media later claimed De Jong was not ill and had been on the end of a dressing down via a phone call from Deco for not travelling to Belgium with the rest of the squad.

"It's totally fake news," De Jong's agent Ali Dursun told De Telegraaf . "It is the biggest nonsense that has come out about Frenkie in a long time.

"He is just sick. He has symptoms of fever and was unable to travel or play. This boy is a model professional -- don't touch Frenkie's reputation because he always delivers.

"There was no shouting over the phone as claimed, no doubts. Things are being created now in a false way. The relationship with Deco is good and stable."

Frenkie de Jong did not feature in Barcelona's defeat to Antwerp in the Champions League on Wednesday. Getty

De Jong, who trained on Friday ahead of the weekend's game at Valencia, returned from a six-week injury layoff on Nov. 25 and went on to play 90 minutes in the games against Rayo Vallecano, FC Porto, Atlético Madrid and Girona.

He was initially one of four players then rested for the trip to Antwerp, along with Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gündogan and Ronald Araújo, although the other three eventually travelled.

The change to the squad has caused controversy throughout the week, with various media suggesting president Joan Laporta imposed the decision on coach Xavi Hernández.

Xavi said it was a "joint decision made with Laporta and Deco" and accused the media of creating "unnecessary tension" over the sage.

The defeat to Antwerp then further weakened Xavi's position following Sunday's shock defeat to surprise LaLiga leaders Girona, leaving them seven points off top spot.

However, Xavi appears to maintain the support of Laporta, who called on supporters to get behind the team and the coach this week.

"Despite sporting disappointments, which form part of the world of sport, we will never give up," Laporta said at the club's Christmas party on Thursday.

"We will compete in the four competitions we have in front of us: the [Spanish] Super Cup, the Copa del Rey, LaLiga and the Champions League.

"I ask for your support, now more than ever, for our players and our coach to accompany them on the path to victory. Together we can do it."