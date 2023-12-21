Open Extended Reactions

United States and NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Kristie Mewis is close to joining WSL side West Ham United, a source has told ESPN.

Mewis, 32, was a part of the UWSNT squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last summer, making a single appearance in the final minutes of the round of 16 against Sweden and later scored a penalty in the shootout defeat.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- ESPN FC Women's Rank: World's 50 best players of 2023

She has 53 international caps, scoring seven times.

The midfielder also made 14 appearances for Gotham FC last season as they lifted the NWSL title last month with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign.

Mewis has played for clubs outside the U.S. on a couple of times, including starting her professional career at Canberra United FC in 2013, as well as a loan spells at Japanese side Iga FC Kunoichi and German side Bayern Munich.

The transfer will mean a move closer to her fiancée, Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr.