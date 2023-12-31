Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days, the club said Sunday.

The Catalan club said the surgery is aimed at fixing the "problems in the lumbar region" that have kept the 33-year-old Alonso sidelined in recent weeks.

Barca said they will give further details after the surgery is conducted and did not give a timetable for Alonso's recovery.

The former Chelsea man has played seven games this season, four as a starter. He has made a total of 44 appearances with Barcelona, scoring three goals.

Barcelona are in fourth place in LaLiga -- seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona after 18 matches -- and visit midtable Las Palmas on Thursday.