Iran's golden generation might have missed their best -- and last -- shot at Asian Cup glory

With three previous AFC Asian Cup triumphs to go with five FIFA World Cup appearances in the past seven editions, Iran are irrefutably one of the continent's traditional powerhouses.

Even by their lofty standards, the current crop at this Asian Cup -- with a team almost entirely comprised of players who are playing, or have plied their trade, in Europe -- is arguably one of their best in their history.

As their quest to win a first continental crown since 1976 came to an end on Wednesday with a thrilling 3-2 semifinal loss to hosts and defending champions Qatar, there will be an uneasy feeling of disappointment that this golden generation has missed its best -- and final -- chance to claim a long overdue fourth Asian Cup.

Not for the first time, Team Melli have just come up short come the final hurdles.

Unlike five years ago, when they bowed out at the same stage after comprehensively losing to Japan 3-0, things did look more promising this time around.

At the very least, they took the lead after just four minutes through a stunning acrobatic overhead kick by Sardar Azmoun.

When Qatar hit back through goals from Jassem Gaber and Akram Afif, the Iranians mustered a response of their own after benefitting from a controversial penalty award that was coolly converted by Alireza Jahanbakhsh six minutes after the restart.

In the end, it was not to be as Almoez Ali -- who has largely been quiet all tournament long after picking up both the top scorer and MVP awards at the last Asian Cup -- chose the best possible moment to come good for the Qataris, as his 82nd-minute winner sent them into the final and kept them on course for back-to-back titles.

They certainly could not have tried harder, mustering an all-out onslaught on the Qatar in the closing stages which involved goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand venturing forward for a corner and then lingering inside the opposition half in open play.

Jahanbakhsh could only look on in disbelief when an almost inch-perfect sidefooted effort came back off the foot of the post, while Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham also pulled off a couple of brilliant-if-unorthodox saves to keep the Iranians at bay -- all coming in stoppage time to cap off a truly dramatic contest.

For Iran, heartbreak once more as another shot at glory went begging again.

Perhaps it isn't quite a sense of finality but it cannot be ignored that the average age of Iran's starting XI on Wednesday was 31 years of age.

Sardar Azmoun, who scored a superb overhead kick on Wednesday, will be 32 by the time the next Asian Cup comes around -- and still he was one of the youngest players in the Iran starting XI against Qatar. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Only Azmoun, Hossein Kanaanizadegan and Saeid Ezatolahi are below the age of 30, and the former two are both 29.

It would be remarkable if Ehsan Hajsafi, Ramin Rezaeian and substitute-for-the-night Karim Ansarifard -- who are all 33 -- as well as 36-year-old Omid Ebrahimi are still around come the next edition in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Even if these are considered the role players of the team rather than the main men, the stars themselves aren't getting younger.

And they certainly did boast some stars.

A two-time Portuguese Liga top scorer in Mehdi Taremi. A recent Eredivisie champion in Jahanbakhsh. A Premier League campaigner with Brentford in Saman Ghoddos. Even a striker who's on loan from one famous European club to another -- Bayer Leverkusen and Roma respectively -- in Azmoun.

As long as Iran continue to be able to call upon these names, they will remain a formidable team.

Yet, in three years' time, their legs will be heavier. Perhaps, more detrimentally, their hearts will certainly be wearier.

For there is only so much disappointment one can take. Imagine multiplying that within a collective group. Minds will soon begin to wander, drifting to the thought of whether it is just not meant to be.

Even before the start of the tournament, Oceano Cruz -- a former assistant coach with Iran during the reign of Carlos Queiroz -- told ESPN it would be a disappointment if this current crop never won an Asian Cup or made it to the knockout round of a World Cup.

Still, they will gather themselves and get back on their feet for this Iran team derives no greater motivation than striving to bring glory to their flag.

Within the coming months, they will resume a different quest with the 2026 World Cup to qualify for. The same campaign also offers the prize of an early automatic berth to the next Asian Cup.

It is likely that many of these stellar names will still be present come 2027, so perhaps Team Melli's golden generation have not had their last shot at Asian Cup glory.

But they have probably just missed their best.