Paul Izzo played 50 games for Melbourne Victory across two seasons. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Paul Izzo left Melbourne Victory to take up a contract in Europe on Tuesday, headlining a busy day on the A-League Men transfers front.

Off the back of a standout two seasons in Melbourne, Izzo is expected to join Danish club Randers FC, with the Victory netting a small transfer fee for the 29-year-old shot-stopper.

Izzo will be joined in the Danish Superliga by Socceroos teammate John Iredale, who confirmed his move to Aalborg BK on a free transfer on Monday.

Iredale, 24, scored four goals across 24 games in the 2. Bundesliga for SV Wehen Wiesbaden last season but left German club after they were relegated in May. The Sydney FC academy product came off the bench to make his international debut in March against Lebanon, going on to net his first senior international goal later that month against the same opponent.

Izzo earned a Socceroos call-up off the back of his brilliant campaign last season, when he helped the club reach the A-League Grand Final. That run included a memorable elimination final performance against Melbourne City, when he made multiple saves, then saved three spot-kicks in the penalty shootout and scored one himself.

"The past two seasons in Melbourne have been incredible and I want to thank everyone involved at the club but more importantly, the members and fans for their support," Izzo said. "For me, I'm looking forward to being able to take the next step in my career and test myself abroad again.

"It's an exciting opportunity for me and a challenge I'm ready to take on in my journey."

It is Izzo's second stint overseas after he played at Greek club FC Xanthi under Tony Popovic.

Izzo's departure appears likely to open the door for former Socceroos goalkeeper Mitch Langerak to return to Melbourne -- where he began his career -- in the January transfer window, after his contract with Nagoya Grampus expires. Langerak has been strongly linked with a return to the A-League Men, but the move has not yet been confirmed.

Victory had already moved to cover Izzo by signing journeyman goalkeeper Jack Duncan from Wellington Phoenix on Monday.

"It's a great opportunity for Paul to make a mark in European club football and further enhance his chances of entrenching himself as a Socceroo," football director John Didulica said.

"Given Paul's role in our memorable season and finals series, it's obviously disappointing to lose him but we are proud to facilitate the move and confident the squad and its goalkeeping stocks will be just as strong going into the season."

Earlier on Tuesday, Wellington announced the re-signing of Marco Rojas for next season, while ex-Victory playmaker Jake Brimmer joined newcomers Auckland FC.

Fleet-footed Rojas -- nicknamed the "Kiwi Lionel Messi" for his dribbling skills -- is returning to New Zealand after spells in the A-League Men, Europe and South America.

Rojas exploded on to the scene in his first spell with Wellington, coming from amateur to international football within two seasons. After switching to Melbourne Victory in 2011, Rojas won the Johnny Warren Medal in 2013 and moved to Europe. He has since played for clubs in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Chile, as well as another two seasons with Victory, and most recently Brisbane Roar.