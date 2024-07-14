Transfer Talk: Varane set to join Fabregas' Como project

Open Extended Reactions

TOP STORY: Varane closing in on Como move

Former Manchester United centre-back Raphaël Varane has agreed to join Como on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since he made the decision to leave Old Trafford when his contract expired in June and, after taking some time to consider his next move, the latest indicates that he is now on the verge of joining the newly promoted Serie A outfit, with his medical to take place after the final details in the contract are checked.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is reported to have played a key part in convincing Varane to join the Lariani, who are also believed to be closing in on moves for left-back Alberto Moreno and goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

World Cup winner Varane joined Man United in a £40 million deal from Real Madrid in 2021 but, under a succession of managers, failed to live up to expectations at the fallen Premier League giants. He made 32 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona have added RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to their wish list, reports Sport. It is believed that Olmo's performances for Spain at the European Championship have caught the attention of sporting director Deco and, while the 26-year-old has a release clause that can be activated for €60m, the Blaugrana are hopeful of negotiating a lower fee.

- Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is on the verge of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League, reports Nicolo Schira. The 25-year-old is said to be "one step away" from joining Al Ittihad, with a deal worth €60m believed to have been agreed between both clubs. He has been offered a four-year contract until the summer of 2028.

- Talks between Barcelona and the representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams are set to take place after the European Championship, says Rudy Galetti. Williams, 22, is said to be keen on a switch to the Blaugrana, with discussions to begin regarding a five-year contract worth in the region of €10m per season.

- Juventus attacking midfielder Matìas Soulè would prefer a move to AS Roma over Premier League side Leicester City, reports Relevo's Matte Moretto. The Giallorossi are reported to be preparing to begin initial talks with Juve in the coming days, having established themselves at the front-runner for the 21-year-old's signature. He contributed to 14 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season.

- Australia international Mohamed Toure is set to join Danish Superliga outfit Randers, according to Tipsbladet. The 20-year-old striker, who spent last season on loan at Paris FC, will move from Reims to the Hestene in a €250k deal.

- AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham is expected to leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus are one of the clubs reported to have made an enquiry for the 26-year-old, though they could face competition for AC Milan, who are also exploring a move. Abraham scored one goal in eight appearances last season after making his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

- A final attempt is being prepared by Manchester City to keep goalkeeper Ederson at the club, reports The Sun. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are reported to be willing to offer the 30-year-old a deal worth an eye-watering £900k per week, but the Citizens are set to respond by offering him a salary increase to remain at the Etihad.