Kylian Mbappé is available to play his first competitive game for Real Madrid as they face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed, although the coach wouldn't say whether the star forward will start the match.

Mbappé, 25, signed a five-year contract with European and Spanish champions Madrid last month, joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international joined his new teammates in preseason training last week after representing his country at Euro 2024 this summer, and is part of the squad for the Super Cup clash between Champions League winners Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland.

"Kylian has arrived well, like all the other [players] who haven't had much time [to train]," Ancelotti said in his pre-match news conference on Tuesday. "He's in good form, he's adapting well. Obviously, everyone who's here [with the squad] could play tomorrow."

Ancelotti joked that trying to fit all his stars into the team this season -- with Mbappé competing for places in the forward line with Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim Díaz, Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham -- was a "big problem."

"All summer I've been thinking about who to pick, who not to pick, and it ruined my holidays!" Ancelotti laughed. "We have a lot of games. The same players can't play all 70 games [this season]. Last year, those who played less brought a lot to the team, those who started on the bench, and that can be the key."

Kylian Mbappé is available to play for Real Madrid against Atalanta, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ancelotti also wouldn't confirm whether Mbappé is set to take over as Madrid's first-choice penalty taker this season.

"He takes penalties," Ancelotti said. "Recently Vini has taken them well. I saw Bellingham did well in a game at the Euros. [Federico] Valverde did great [with a penalty] at the Copa América. We have a lot of takers. I'll have to choose one for tomorrow, and it will be someone who starts the game."

"I've had to face [Mbappé] a few times," defender Dani Carvajal said. "As a teammate, he's a great player, and he'll help us a lot to have a great season."

Madrid have won the UEFA Super Cup five times, with the last coming in 2022, when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki, Finland. After the Super Cup, Madrid kick off their LaLiga 2024-25 season by visiting Mallorca on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a sprain of his knee ligaments during the team's training session on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN that the France international could miss up to two months with the injury.