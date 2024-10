ESPN FC's Mark Ogden questions Sir Alex Ferguson's role at Manchester United after he was relieved of his ambassador position. (1:32)

The Football Reporters, James Olley, Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson, discuss Manchester United's decision to remove Sir Alex Ferguson from his role as club ambassador.

Ferguson, United's most successful manager, has served in the role since he retired in 2013, but that is coming to a close at the end of the season due to a cost-cutting drive at Old Trafford.

Was it the right call? ESPN's football writers discuss.

