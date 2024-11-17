Open Extended Reactions

Abbosbek Fayzullaev is the future of Uzbekistan.

Still only 21, he is already plying his trade in Europe and featuring regularly for Russian Premier League powerhouses CSKA Moscow.

Having only made his senior international debut last year, he was tipped to be one of the breakout stars of the AFC Asian Cup back in January and duly delivered -- emerging as one of the few bright sparks in a disappointing campaign for Uzbekistan, where they won just two of their five games despite making it to the quarterfinals.

Fayzullaev's mercurial talent, as well as his ability to play in any of the attacking midfield positions, will see Uzbekistan build a team around him over the next decade and more.

But he is also already growing in influence in the here and now with each passing game he features for Uzbekistan.

And, for the immediate future, Fayzullaev -- standing at a diminutive 1.67 metres -- could just be the unlikeliest focal point of attack for Uzbekistan in their next tie in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against North Korea on Tuesday.

That role is usually performed to perfection by White Wolves captain Eldor Shomurodov, even if his struggles of late have seen him net just twice in his past ten international outings -- three of which came as an overage player for the Under-23 team at the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

Shomurodov's extensive experience, having spent the last four seasons in Serie A, and his undeniable eye for goal continue to see him play a key role for the Uzbeks. Not to mention that, at 1.9 metres and with his imposing stature, he plays the role of target man to perfection.

On Thursday, in a crucial World Cup qualifier away to Qatar, Shomurodov was in tears as he limped off after just 20 minutes with what was later revealed to be a thigh injury.

Standing at just 1.67 metres, Abbosbek Fayzullaev is better known for his ability on the ball but showed impressive aerial ability against Qatar last Thursday with two headed goals. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With no recognised striker in reserve, a fellow wide attacker in Jaloliddin Masharipov was brought on but it was Fayzullaev who then shifted from out left to the main striker role.

Of course, a target man does not always necessarily even posing an aerial presence. Hold-up play and linking the game up in the attacking third can also revolve around balls to the feet.

Still, it was remarkable that -- with Uzbekistan trailing 2-0 -- Fayzullaev would pull them level with two goals in five minutes that both came with his head.

The first, in the 75th minute, saw him ghost in at the back post to convert with looping right-wing delivery with a stooping header.

His second, however, was one that even Shomurodov would have been proud of -- as he found space near the penalty spot to rise and nod the ball into the far corner, although Qatar would ultimately net a dramatic 112th-minute winner to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory.

It must be noted that, by this time, the Uzbeks had also introduced Bobur Abdikholikov, ten centimetres taller but by no means a significantly-bigger presence in the air, to occupy the central role. Fayzullaev's double had come after he had once again reverted to a wider, more withdrawn position.

Still, it was impressive how Fayzullaev had the nous to find himself in clever positions at crossing situations, as well as the ability to then convert with his head -- suggesting he has even more strings to his bow then just when the ball is at his feet.

Shomurodov has since returned to Roma and will not be present for the upcoming match against North Korea, which Uzbekistan will be desperate to win in order to keep pace with Group A leaders Iran.

In Fayzullaev, they not only have a talented playmaker growing in influence with every game, but one who could even prove to be an unconventional but effective main man in attack.