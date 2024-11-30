Transfer rumors, news: Man City could win race to sign Delap

Ahead of Manchester City's game with Liverpool, Pep Guardiola says it's not realistic to think about winning the Premier League title. (1:53)

Chelsea and Manchester United could see interest for Liam Delap ended by Manchester City, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich want Florian Wirtz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Could Ipswich Town's Liam Delap make a return to Manchester City? (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Ipswich Town could lose Liam Delap in the summer if the striker's impressive form continues, with The Athletic reporting that Chelsea and Manchester United are tracking the 21-year-old. Both clubs could have their move scuppered by Manchester City, though, as the Citizens have a clause allowing them to re-sign him.

- Whether or not manager Xabi Alonso moves to Real Madrid could influence Florian Wirtz's decision to join Los Blancos, reports AS, with the Spanish giants' interest in the attacking midfielder persisting. There will be competition from Bayern Munich, who will make a significant effort to unite the 21-year-old with Jamal Musiala at club level and could offload Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry or Leroy Sané to do so.

- Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is on RB Leipzig's short list, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. A deal will be difficult to complete, though, as Les Parisiens wouldn't allow a cheap permanent departure while Die Roten Bullen won't want another loan without the option or obligation to make the deal permanent. The 25-year-old has also received interest from the Premier League and other Bundesliga clubs.

- Marseille are the front-runners to sign Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the 23-year-old excited about the prospect of joining them. Napoli will offer the most competition for Fagioli, but there is also interest from PSG and Premier League clubs with Juventus wanting €25 million to €30 million.

- Marseille are considering Freiburg's Kiliann Sildillia and Juventus' Danilo as they aim to strengthen in defence, as reported by L'Equipe. Manager Roberto De Zerbi wants three defensive additions due to the club's struggles at the back, having conceded more goals than anyone else in Ligue 1's top six this term.

- Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid, according to Football Insider. Villa want to show ambition in the January transfer window to make the top four again, while Werder Bremen feel that a departure for the 24-year-old is unlikely in the winter window but could happen in the summer.