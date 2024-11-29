Ahead of Manchester City's game with Liverpool, Pep Guardiola says it's not realistic to think about winning the Premier League title. (1:53)

Pep Guardiola has said he has to prove himself all over again after Manchester City's six-game winless run and added the only reason there are not more questions about whether he should be sacked is because he's won six of the last seven Premier League titles.

City head to Liverpool on Sunday having lost five and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions. Guardiola, who has signed a contract extension until 2027, says he has a "margin" because of the incredible success he's helped bring to the Etihad Stadium since arriving in 2016. But he admits that if he cannot turn things around, the club will bring in "another one."

"At this football club you have to win and if you don't win, you will be in trouble," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"I know the people say: 'Why is Pep not in trouble, why is Pep not sacked?' What we have done the last eight years is why I have this margin.

"What's for sure is I want to stay. I want to do it. But the moment I feel I am not positive for the club another one will come. It has to be.

"I have to find a solution and the way to do it. I'm trying every day. I have to prove myself now."

City will kick-off at Anfield eight points behind leaders Liverpool after three straight Premier League defeats. Defeat to Arne Slot's side would extend the gap to 11 points and Guardiola says it's "unrealistic" to think about the title when the team are in such a poor run of form.