West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is in stable condition after being involved in a "road traffic accident" in the Essex area on Saturday, the Premier League club said.

"Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital," West Ham said in a statement.

"At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

"The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course."

A statement from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to High Road, Epping, at 1.02 p.m. this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car.

"On arrival firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45 p.m. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

Michail Antonio has featured in all 14 of West Ham's Premier League fixtures so far this season. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

A further statement from Essex Police said: "Officers investigating a serious collision in Epping are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage.

"We were called shortly after 12.50 p.m. on Saturday 7 December to Coppice Row, Epping, following reports of what is believed to be a single vehicle collision involving a Ferrari. Emergency services attended and the driver has been taken to hospital. The vehicle has been recovered and we are no longer on scene.

"An investigation will be carried out by our Roads Policing Unit. If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote incident 605 of 7 December when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

West Ham are due to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

The 34-year-old Jamaica international is West Ham's record goal scorer in the Premier League (68 goals in 268 matches) and has featured in all 14 of their fixtures in the competition this season.

Jamaica head coach Steve McLaren and president of the Jamaica football federation Michael Ricketts expressed their support for Antonio on Saturday.

"On behalf of the entire group of players, support staff and technical staff, I would like to wish Michail a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him at this time," McLaren said in a statement.

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015.