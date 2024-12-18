Mark Ogden, Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley debate which North London club is more in need of the Carabao Cup trophy. (2:06)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said football management is "the hardest job in the world" and claimed those in the role are being dehumanised by their treatment.

Russell Martin and Gary O'Neil were sacked in the past three days by Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively, the former beaten 5-0 by Spurs in his final match on Sunday.

Martin completed his post-match media commitments -- during which he vowed to fight on -- only to be informed he had lost his job around 20 minutes later.

Asked to reflect on the manner of Martin's sacking, Postecoglou said on Wednesday: "Is there a good way of doing it? I really don't know. We've lost all sort of modes of respect in our society where guys are in jobs and they are putting up names of who is going to replace him while they are still working.

"We've crossed that line now -- and you can do it any way you like and nobody is going to say anything about the fact that a man whom, whether it is Russell or Gary, I'm pretty sure 24/7 has done everything in their power to ... It is not for the want of trying.

"And their families ... We're just so, as a society, we're just so quick to throw people in the trash and move on really quickly with no thought or care around it.

"I don't know if there's a good way or best way of handling it. That's why I've left before its ever happened to me. I kind of jump out before that comes my way but we've crossed that line now and I think it's open slather.

"I get people saying 'managers have always been sacked' but I just think it has gone beyond that where we forget there is a human being involved. This job is the hardest job now in any walk of life.

"You say politics, this is harder than any job because like I said, the tenure and longevity of this role means you go into it, very few are going to come out of it with any scars."

Pushed on whether the job was tougher than being Prime Minister, Postecoglou replied: "Ah yeah, come on. He has an election every few years, I have one every weekend, mate. We have an election every weekend and I either get voted in or out."

Spurs host Manchester United in Thursday's EFL Cup clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.