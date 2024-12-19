Open Extended Reactions

United States forward Lynn Williams is set to be traded by Gotham FC to the Seattle Reign, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Equalizer and Sports Illustrated were among the outlets to first report the news. Both clubs declined to comment.

The deal will see Williams as well as goalkeeper Cassie Miller head to the Reign in exchange for USWNT midfielder Jaelin Howell plus an undisclosed fee.

The move would see Williams, 31, join her fourth NWSL team in the last five seasons, having previously been with the North Carolina Courage, the Kansas City Current and Gotham FC. She also had loan spells in Australia with the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Melbourne Victory.

During her 10-year NWSL career, Williams has scored 83 goals in 188 league and cup appearances. In that time, she has been part of four NWSL Championship sides, as well as three NWSL Shield winners.

At international level, Williams has made 75 appearances for the U.S., scoring 21 goals and was part of the side that claimed the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She most recently scored the game-winner in the Americans' 2-1 win against the Netherlands earlier this month.

Howell, 25, has changed addresses even more than Williams, and is on her third club in less than a year. The two-time Hermann Trophy winner was traded from Racing Louisville to Seattle back in August, and made eight appearances with the Reign. She has been on the fringes of the USWNT, making five appearances with her most recent showing taking place in 2022.

Miller, 29, was Gotham's starter for part of of the 2024 campaign, but was relegated to a reserve role following the team's acquisition of Ann-Katrin Berger. Miller has also played in the NWSL for the Chicago Red Stars from 2020-21 and the Kansas City Current from 2022-23.