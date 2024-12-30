Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha react to the news of AC Milan's decision to sack Paulo Fonseca following their draw against Roma. (1:21)

AC Milan confirmed the the firing of Paulo Fonseca on Monday and have named ex-Porto boss Sérgio Conceição as their new head coach on a two-and-half year deal.

Fonseca had announced his departure before the club did in the early hours of Monday morning as he left the San Siro stadium following Milan's 1-1 draw with Roma.

"Yes, it's true. I'm out," Fonseca told reporters when he lowered his car window. "That's life ... I did everything I could."

"AC Milan announces that Sérgio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceição has been appointed as the Head Coach of the men's first team until 30 June 2026." Milan said in a statement.

Milan next play against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Fonseca was hired in June and oversaw only 12 wins in 24 matches across all competitions.

Milan are eighth in Serie A, trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli by 14 points -- far worse than the second place finish earned under Stefano Pioli last season.

They have fared better in the Champions League lately following four straight wins, including a 3-1 win at Real Madrid. They are in 12th place and on course to qualify for the knockout playoff round.

Conceição, who played in Serie A with Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan, coached Porto for six seasons before stepping down in June.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report