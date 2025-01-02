Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal prioritize Juventus' Vlahovic

Mark Ogden and Don Hutchison discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold being linked with a move from Liverpool to Real Madrid. (1:32)

Arsenal have placed Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at the top of their shortlist, while Manchester United intend to bring forward plans to sign Sweden international Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe..

TOP STORIES

- Ruben Amorim 'very excited' about Man United's 2025 prospects

- Barcelona not in position to register Dani Olmo, LaLiga says

- 'We'll see' - Ancelotti on signings amid TAA rebuff

Dusan Vlahovic has scored 12 goals in 22 games in all competitions for Juventus this season. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal have made Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic their January priority, reports Rudy Galetti. Manager Mikel Arteta is reported to prefer an approach for the 24-year-old Serbia international over finding a replacement for Bukayo Saka, though Arsenal could turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens or Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané if they struggle to make progress over a deal with the Bianconeri. Vlahovic has scored 12 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season.

- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has informed the club's hierarchy that he wants to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres in this transfer window, according to the Daily Star. An offer in the region of £80 million would be required to sign the 26-year-old from Amorim's former club, which would reportedly activate the release clause in his contract. The Red Devils are now expected to "step up" their pursuit of the Sweden international, and are looking to move on both Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee to make way for him.

- Real Madrid would be willing to pay Liverpool a transfer fee of up to €15 million to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January, rather than on a free transfer in the summer, Diario AS reported on Thursday. ESPN reported earlier this week that Madrid had had an initial approach for the England international rebuffed by the Premier League leaders. According to AS, Madrid are willing to "make an effort" to bring in Alexander-Arnold this month -- with first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal out for the season -- but "not at any price," and if Liverpool aren't tempted to do a cut-price deal, Madrid are willing to wait until the summer.

- Arsenal are ready to trigger Nico Williams' €58m release clause if they get the green light from the Athletic Club winger, reports Football Transfers. The Gunners are in ongoing discussions with the 22-year-old's agent about a possible move, while the Basque club has identified Norwich City's Borja Sainz as a replacement.

- Sport Bild have stated that Bayern Munich are looking for forwards with questions surrounding Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel. Athletic Club's Nico Williams was mentioned but he is deemed too expensive, Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush is being considered and a new attempt will be made to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Xavi Simons when his RB Leipzig loan ends in the summer.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dani Olmo isn't entertaining talks with other clubs as the attacking midfielder waits for his registration situation at Barcelona to be sorted. If things can't be resolved, Sky Sports Deutschland state that Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in the 26-year-old with the Premier League being a preferred destination.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Dale Johnson takes a look at Dusan Vlahovic's numbers at Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic, 24, joined Juventus from Fiorentina three years ago. He had been a prolific striker for the Viola, scoring 49 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions. The Serbia international has been equally as dangerous for Juve, scoring 53 goals in a total of 123 matches. However, there have always been rumblings about his contract, which expires in 2026. Long-standing rumours that he would sign an extension have come to nothing, and with 18 months left on the deal rival clubs can test the water with transfer offers. The Turin giants cannot afford him to walk away for nothing at the end of next season. Vlahovic has scored 84 Serie A goals since signing for Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade on his 18th birthday in January 2018. He failed to net in 10 appearances in 2018-19, and had a less-than-prolific 2019-20, scoring six times. It was the 2020-21 season which saw Vlahovic propelled onto another level. He scored 21 goals that season, and another 17 the year after to attract the attention of Juve. Since the start of 2020-21, only Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez (89) has scored more Serie A goals than Vlahovic (78). Of the players to play at least 100 games, Vlahovic ranks fifth on minutes per goal (146.7), behind Ciro Immobile (143.4), Martinez (128.4), Victor Osimhen (125.2) and Luis Muriel (123.2).

OTHER RUMORS

- Frenkie de Jong, who is into the last 18 months of his contract, has opened the door for an exit from Barcelona. (Voetbal International)

- Three Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on the situation of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. Arsenal, West Ham United and Fulham are said to be open to making a move for him "under the right circumstances." (Ben Jacobs)

- Aston Villa have made an offer of €18m for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen. (The Athletic)

- Atlético Madrid are interested in making the stay of defender Clément Lenglet permanent. On loan from Barcelona, the 29-year-old has found bright form at the Wanda Metropolitano, with manager Diego Simeone's side having won 12 consecutive games in which Lenglet has started. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Alphonso Davies is prioritizing contract talks with Bayern Munich before considering offers from any other club. A renewal is "much more probable" than previously, but the player still hasn't made a decision, having reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid last year. (Relevo)

- Reported Barcelona target Angelo Stiller, a defensive midfielder for Stuttgart, says he is ignoring rumors linking him with a move. (Bild)

- Fulham are concerned that Marseille will make a new offer for Andreas Pereira, with the Ligue 1 club seeing a £20m offer for the midfielder rejected in the summer. (The Times)

- Hoffenheim are set to complete the signing of Lyon forward Gift Orban for €9m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Barcelona's hopes of signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool have been given a boost, with the Colombia international disappointed that talks have not begun over an improved contract. (Diario Sport)

- Casemiro could leave Manchester United in January or in the summer. Players must leave in order for the club to bring in new ones and the Brazilian midfielder remains available. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso says he is focusing on the present amid reports that he is on the radar of Premier League and Serie A clubs. Tottenham have first refusal on the USA international. (Marca)

- There's been no talks yet between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior over a new contract, and they won't come until the summer as "there's no hurry." Vinicius' deal runs until 2027. (Marca)

- Celtic outcast Odin Thiago Holm is set to joined LAFC on loan, while Honduran winger Luis Palma is also wanted by MLS clubs. (Daily Mail)

- Academy graduates Dan Gore, 20, and Harry Amass, 17, will be allowed to leave Manchester United on loan in January. (Manchester World)

- Theo Zidane is being considered by Getafe as a possible January signing. Zinedine Zidane's third son -- a Real Madrid academy graduate and a midfield playmaker like his dad -- has been impressing for Córdoba in the Segunda Division this season. (Diario AS)

- Argentine defender Lucas Martinez Quarta has bid farewell to Fiorentina as he closes in on a return to River Plate. (Instagram)

- Luiz Henrique's move to Lyon could be postponed until the summer, according to club owner John Textor. He scored 12 goals in 55 games to help Botafogo win the Copa Libertadores and the league title. (ESPN Brazil)

- Keylor Navas is in advanced talks to join Chilean club Colo-Colo. Navas, 38, has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July. (TNT Sports)

- Paris Saint-Germain will let striker Randal Kolo Muani leave on loan only if his €8m-per-year salary is covered in full. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has turned down a £675,000-per-week offer to move to Saudi Arabia. (The Times)

- AS Monaco have agreed personal terms with Mika Biereth and are in discussions with Sturm Graz about a fee to sign the 21-year-old striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Austin FC are pursuing a deal for Besard Sabovic, who also has options in Europe as he leaves Djurgarden as a free agent. (Tom Bogert)

- Girona want to sign Eric Garcia on loan from Barcelona again, but it could be difficult to complete due to the Blaugrana's current issues. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Bologna want Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi to replace the outgoing Charalampos Lykogiannis but could face competition from Napoli for the left-back. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Crystal Palace are keen on signing Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Maxence Caqueret for a little under €20m and are willing to offer the 24-year-old a five-year contract. There is also interest from the Premier League. (Foot Mercato)