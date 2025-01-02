Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha react to the news of AC Milan's decision to sack Paulo Fonseca following their draw against Roma. (1:21)

Christian Pulisic appears to be healthy again following injuries to his calf and ankle and could return for AC Milan against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals on Friday.

The United States international has been out since tearing a muscle in his right calf nearly a month ago. Then he had a minor ankle issue.

Pulisic has been one of Milan's top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

There is hope that Pulisic's U.S. teammate Yunus Musah will be fit to play for Milan. With Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie both expected to play for Juventus, that would make for four U.S. players who could possibly be on the field at once for the annual Super Cup.

The Super Cup match will also mark the debut of new Milan coach Sérgio Conceição, who replaced the fired Paulo Fonseca on Monday. Conceição's son, Francisco, is a winger for Juventus.

Despite the family connection, the 50-year-old coach said it would be business as usual.

"I just have a cold and I've had a fever these days, if you see my eyes are a little shiny it's because of that. At home I'm his father, tomorrow my son will be my opponent: he will think the same way," the older Conceição said.

"I want to beat him as he wants to beat me. I hope I don't make him happy."

Inter Milan beat Atalanta on Thursday in the other semifinal to advance to Monday's final.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.