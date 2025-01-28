Open Extended Reactions

Kieran Tierney is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney will rejoin the Scottish club in the summer.

Tierney is out of contract at the end of the season and the move will bring an end to his six-year spell at the club.

"He is still, at this moment, an Arsenal player," Rodgers told a news conference on Tuesday. "We are agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it before that, then great."

Rodgers admitted that Tierney could join sooner than the summer, potentially even this month.

When asked about whether he could join in the coming days on loan, Rodgers said: "I don't know. We have prepared that for the summer and I don't want to speak too much on it [because] with the greatest of respect he is not a Celtic player here and now. But if we were able to do it, of course we would like to but that is not in our control at this moment in time."