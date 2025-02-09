Alejandro Moreno believes Atletico Madrid should have tried to attack more in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. (1:12)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said his team paid the price for missed opportunities in a heated LaLiga derby at Real Madrid on Saturday after Kylian Mbappé cancelled out Julián Álvarez's opener for the visiting side.

Atletico were unable to make the most of the chances they created during a dominant start to the game.

"We played a very good first half but we didn't have the clarity to take advantage of the chances we created," Simeone told a press conference.

"We could have managed those opportunities better. That led to a draw despite the feeling that in many parts of the game it looked like we could have won it.

"With them scoring early in the second half, they hit play on the crossbar and played with a higher intensity after that.

"After 20 minutes or so we got the game a little more in control and had our chances too... It ended in a draw a match in which maybe both teams were left thinking they deserved more."

Simeone praised referee Cesar Soto Grado following controversy surrounding the build-up to the derby after Real Madrid lodged a letter of complaint against the Spanish league's match officials.

Both sides complained over contentious plays on Saturday, Atletico for a studs-up challenge on Pablo Barrios by Dani Ceballos and Real for the penalty that gave Atletico the lead when Aurélien Tchouaméni's foul on Samuel Lino was awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

"I thought the referee handled it in the best way he could," Simeone said.

"For some people, Ceballos deserved a straight red... At least I think he should have checked it in the VAR, but others may disagree...

"He made his decision and that his decision to make and VAR crew thought that they didn't need to call the ref up. In the end, I thought he did a good job overall."

Real stayed top of LaLiga on 50 points, one ahead of Atletico in second who missed a chance to leapfrog them. Barcelona, third on 45 points, visit Sevilla on Sunday with a chance to close the gap in the title race.