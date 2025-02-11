Everton vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, stats, lineups

Arne Slot speaks ahead of the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Liverpool and Everton. (1:12)

Liverpool will look to put their FA Cup embarrassment against Plymouth Argyle behind them as they return to Premier League action with the postponed Merseyside derby against Everton.

There will be plenty of intriguing storylines on offer. Liverpool will look to increase the gap between themselves and the chasing pack at the top of the league table. David Moyes returning to the heat of the derby after 12 years, and Everton looking for a fourth straight league win as they look to stay well clear of the relegation battle toward the business end of the season.

The focus will also be on Goodison Park, which will be hosting its final Merseyside derby -- a match it first hosted in 1894.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 245th Merseyside derby.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and on USA network in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7.30 p.m. GMT [2.30 p.m. ET]

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Injury news:

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, hamstring, (slight) DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT

Seamus Coleman, D, muscle, DOUBT

Dwight McNeil, M, knee, OUT

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT

Armando Broja, F, leg, OUT

Youssef Chermiti, F, muscle, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Andy Robertson | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konate | RB: Conor Bradley

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

LW: Cody Gakpo | CF: Luis Diaz | RW: Mohamed Salah

Everton

GK: Jordan Pickford

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB: Jarrad Branthwaite | CB: James Tarkowski | RB: Jake O'Brien

CM: James Garner | CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye

LAM: Iliman Ndiaye | CAM: Abdoulaye Doucoure | RAM: Jesper Lindstrom

CF: Beto

Stats:

23 - The Merseyside derby has seen the most red cards (23) and most 0-0 draws (12) in the Premier League era.

21 - Mohamed Salah has been involved in 21 away goals in the Premier League this season. He needs one more to break the record for the most in a single campaign (tied with Andy Cole) in the Premier League era.

3 - David Moyes has won three of the four league games since returning as manager, with his side scoring eight goals in the process. That is as many wins as Everton had managed in their previous 21 league games and as many goals as they had scored in their previous 14.

1 - Only one Liverpool manager has ever won their debut Merseyside derby in the league when it took place at Goodison Park: Kenny Dalglish in September 1985 (Liverpool won 3-2).

2 - Everton won their most recent derby (last April) 2-0, but they last won two in a row in 1984-85.

100 - A win here will be Liverpool's 100th against Everton in all competitions (D 77, L 68). It would be just the fifth time one side has beaten another 100 times since the formation of the Football League in 1888

Latest news and analysis:

David Moyes lauds Arne Slot ahead of derby

Everton manager David Moyes has heaped praise on Liverpool boss Arne Slot but has urged his players to "put on a spectacle" when they host their local rivals in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Arne Slot calls shock FA Cup exit 'unacceptable'

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has described his team's shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle as "unacceptable" and has urged his players to "show a different side" in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday.

Can Everton upset Liverpool in last derby at Goodison Park?

Separated only by Stanley Park -- where Everton played during the club's formative years -- Merseyside's footballing giants have spent more than a century as neighbours, bonded by a sense of territorial kinship, even as the fortunes of the two clubs have veered in drastically different directions.