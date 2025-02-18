Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed Jules Koundé was dropped for Monday's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano after arriving late for a pre-match meeting.

It's the second time this season Koundé's tardiness has cost him his place in the side. He was also benched against Alavés in October for the same reason.

Kounde eventually came on for Hector Fort in the 66th minute as Robert Lewandowski's first half penalty sent Barça back to the top of LaLiga, with Flick saying he will speak with the France defender about his punctuality.

"Before the match, we have maybe two or three appointments for the players, meetings," Flick explained in the post-game news conference.

"And this is very important the players are there. It's not very difficult to do this. It's not only about me, it's about [respect] for the players, the club, the fans.

"I don't want to say more because I want to speak with him. But he was too late. It's a clear rule, so he cannot start. This is what happened today."

Flick has strict rules regarding being on time. He also benched goalkeeper Iñaki Peña for the Spanish Supercopa semifinal against Athletic Club in January for arriving late for a pre-game meeting.

Without Koundé, who's started 34 of Barça's 37 games in all competitions this season, the Catalan side just about managed to see off a Rayo side who were unbeaten in nine league games going into the match.

Barça themselves are now on a 12 game unbeaten streak in all competitions and the three points took them back to the top of the table, continuing a rollercoaster season in Spain's top flight.

Flick's side had been 10 points clear in November, seven points off the pace at the start of February and now lead Real Madrid on goal difference, with Atlético Madrid just one point behind the Clásico rivals.

"It's not good to always [look at] the table because there is a long way to go," Flick added on returning to top spot. "I am happy for the fans, the club, they deserve this situation. We always said we fight to the end and it changes nothing. We have to fight until the end, match by match, this is how we want to finish the season.

"At the end we are happy with the win. A day like today, we are very happy to have the three points. It was very hard. It was not easy to win."

Raphinha missed a string of chances to make it a more comfortable game for Barça, but Rayo also had opportunities to take a share of the spoils.

The visitors appealed for a penalty when Abdul Mumin's shirt was pulled by Fort, with Barça's spot kick coming from a similar situation when Pathé Ciss brought down Iñigo Martínez in the box.

Rayo also had an equaliser ruled out for offside when Randy Nteka, coming back from an offside position, blocked Mártinez's attempt to stop Jorge de Frutos's goal.

"As a coach, I try to stay to the side of refereeing decisions," Rayo boss Iñigo Pérez said. "Some days it goes for us; other days it doesn't. I empathise with the job they have and won't cross that line.

"Right now, you have the disappointment of the defeat. With time and analysis, I am sure we will find things to be satisfied with, but it hurts right now. We can't be happy when we lose."