Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City injury news, predicted XIs

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP
SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. UK
Latest Borussia Dortmund team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Gregor Kobel
CB Nico Schlotterbeck | CB Emre Can | RB Julian Ryerson
DM Pascall Gross | DM Marcel Sabitzer
LW Jamie Gittens | AM Julian Brandt | RW Karim Adeyemi
ST Serhou Guirassy
Player availability updates:
Ramy Bensebaini, D, strain, DOUBT
Felix Nmecha, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Latest Sporting CP team news
Expected Lineup:
LB Maximiliano Araújo | CB Ousmane Diomande | CB Jerry St. Juste | RB Iván Fresneda
DM Morten Hjulmand | DM Hidemasa Morita
LW Francisco Trincão | AM Daniel Bragança | RW Geovany Quenda
ST Viktor Gyökeres
Player availability updates:
Geny Catamo, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
Nuno Santos, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 1
Pedro Gonçalves, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
Paris Saint-Germain v Brest
Parc des Princes, Paris, France
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Paris Saint-Germain team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Gianluigi Donnarumma
LB Nuno Mendes | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi
CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Fabián Ruiz
FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Ousmane Dembélé | FWR Désiré Doué
Player availability updates:
Warren Zaïre-Emery, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Latest Brest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marco Bizot
LB Massadio Haidara | CB Brendan Chardonnet | CB Soumaila Coulibaly | RB Kenny Lala
DM Pierre Lees-Melou
AM Romain Faivre
ST Ludovic Ajorque | ST Abdallah Dipo Sima
Player availability updates:
Jordan Amavi, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Romain Del Castillo, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Bradley Locko, D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
Jonas Martin, M, tear, DOUBT
Ibrahim Salah, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
PSV Eindhoven v Juventus
Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest PSV Eindhoven team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Walter Benítez
LB Mauro Júnior | CB Ryan Flamingo | CB Armando Obispo | RB Richard Ledezma
DM Jerdy Schouten | DM Joey Veerman
LW Johan Bakayoko | AM Guus Til | RW Ivan Perisic
ST Luuk de Jong
Player availability updates:
Olivier Boscagli, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
Sergiño Dest, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
Ricardo Pepi, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 1
Latest Juventus team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Michele Di Gregorio
LB Nicolò Savona | CB Federico Gatti | RB Timothy Weah
DM Teun Koopmeiners | DM Manuel Locatelli
LW Kenan Yildiz | AM Weston McKennie | RW Nicolas Gonzalez
ST Randal Kolo Muani
Player availability updates:
Gleison Bremer, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Juan Cabal , D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 14
Pierre Kalulu, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
Arkadiusz Milik, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
Douglas Luiz, M, thigh, DOUBT
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
Latest Real Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Thibaut Courtois
LB Ferland Mendy | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Federico Valverde
LM Jude Bellingham | CM Eduardo Camavinga | CM Dani Ceballos | RM Rodrygo
ST Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé
Player availability updates:
David Alaba, D, groin, DOUBT
Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Antonio Rüdiger, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Lucas Vázquez, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Nathan Aké | CB Rúben Dias | RB Rico Lewis
DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Mateo Kovacic
LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho
ST Erling Haaland
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Jack Grealish, F/M, strain, DOUBT
Erling Haaland, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1