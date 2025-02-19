        <
        >

          Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City injury news, predicted XIs

          play
          Guardiola: Man City have 1% chance ahead of Madrid clash (1:29)

          Pep Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester City's trip to face Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:29)

          • ESPN
          Feb 19, 2025, 09:03 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP
          SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany
          Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. UK

          Latest Borussia Dortmund team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Gregor Kobel
          CB Nico Schlotterbeck | CB Emre Can | RB Julian Ryerson
          DM Pascall Gross | DM Marcel Sabitzer
          LW Jamie Gittens | AM Julian Brandt | RW Karim Adeyemi
          ST Serhou Guirassy

          Player availability updates:

          Ramy Bensebaini, D, strain, DOUBT
          Felix Nmecha, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

          Latest Sporting CP team news

          Expected Lineup:

          LB Maximiliano Araújo | CB Ousmane Diomande | CB Jerry St. Juste | RB Iván Fresneda
          DM Morten Hjulmand | DM Hidemasa Morita
          LW Francisco Trincão | AM Daniel Bragança | RW Geovany Quenda
          ST Viktor Gyökeres

          Player availability updates:

          Geny Catamo, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
          Nuno Santos, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 1
          Pedro Gonçalves, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19

          Paris Saint-Germain v Brest
          Parc des Princes, Paris, France
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Paris Saint-Germain team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Gianluigi Donnarumma
          LB Nuno Mendes | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi
          CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Fabián Ruiz
          FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Ousmane Dembélé | FWR Désiré Doué

          Player availability updates:

          Warren Zaïre-Emery, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

          Latest Brest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marco Bizot
          LB Massadio Haidara | CB Brendan Chardonnet | CB Soumaila Coulibaly | RB Kenny Lala
          DM Pierre Lees-Melou
          AM Romain Faivre
          ST Ludovic Ajorque | ST Abdallah Dipo Sima

          Player availability updates:

          Jordan Amavi, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Romain Del Castillo, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Bradley Locko, D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
          Jonas Martin, M, tear, DOUBT
          Ibrahim Salah, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

          PSV Eindhoven v Juventus
          Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest PSV Eindhoven team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Walter Benítez
          LB Mauro Júnior | CB Ryan Flamingo | CB Armando Obispo | RB Richard Ledezma
          DM Jerdy Schouten | DM Joey Veerman
          LW Johan Bakayoko | AM Guus Til | RW Ivan Perisic
          ST Luuk de Jong

          Player availability updates:

          Olivier Boscagli, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
          Sergiño Dest, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19
          Ricardo Pepi, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 1

          Latest Juventus team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Michele Di Gregorio
          LB Nicolò Savona | CB Federico Gatti | RB Timothy Weah
          DM Teun Koopmeiners | DM Manuel Locatelli
          LW Kenan Yildiz | AM Weston McKennie | RW Nicolas Gonzalez
          ST Randal Kolo Muani

          Player availability updates:

          Gleison Bremer, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Juan Cabal , D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 14
          Pierre Kalulu, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
          Arkadiusz Milik, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30
          Douglas Luiz, M, thigh, DOUBT

          Real Madrid v Manchester City
          Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
          Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

          Latest Real Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Thibaut Courtois
          LB Ferland Mendy | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Federico Valverde
          LM Jude Bellingham | CM Eduardo Camavinga | CM Dani Ceballos | RM Rodrygo
          ST Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé

          Player availability updates:

          David Alaba, D, groin, DOUBT
          Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Antonio Rüdiger, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Lucas Vázquez, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Nathan Aké | CB Rúben Dias | RB Rico Lewis
          DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Mateo Kovacic
          LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho
          ST Erling Haaland

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Jack Grealish, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          Erling Haaland, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1