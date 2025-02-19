Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City injury news, predicted XIs

Pep Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester City's trip to face Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:29)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. UK

Latest Borussia Dortmund team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Gregor Kobel

CB Nico Schlotterbeck | CB Emre Can | RB Julian Ryerson

DM Pascall Gross | DM Marcel Sabitzer

LW Jamie Gittens | AM Julian Brandt | RW Karim Adeyemi

ST Serhou Guirassy

Player availability updates:

Ramy Bensebaini, D, strain, DOUBT

Felix Nmecha, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Latest Sporting CP team news

Expected Lineup:

LB Maximiliano Araújo | CB Ousmane Diomande | CB Jerry St. Juste | RB Iván Fresneda

DM Morten Hjulmand | DM Hidemasa Morita

LW Francisco Trincão | AM Daniel Bragança | RW Geovany Quenda

ST Viktor Gyökeres

Player availability updates:

Geny Catamo, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19

Nuno Santos, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 1

Pedro Gonçalves, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19

Paris Saint-Germain v Brest

Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Paris Saint-Germain team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma

LB Nuno Mendes | CB Marquinhos | CB Willian Pacho | RB Achraf Hakimi

CM João Neves | CM Vitinha | CM Fabián Ruiz

FWL Bradley Barcola | ST Ousmane Dembélé | FWR Désiré Doué

Player availability updates:

Warren Zaïre-Emery, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Latest Brest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marco Bizot

LB Massadio Haidara | CB Brendan Chardonnet | CB Soumaila Coulibaly | RB Kenny Lala

DM Pierre Lees-Melou

AM Romain Faivre

ST Ludovic Ajorque | ST Abdallah Dipo Sima

Player availability updates:

Jordan Amavi, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Romain Del Castillo, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Bradley Locko, D, achilles, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30

Jonas Martin, M, tear, DOUBT

Ibrahim Salah, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

PSV Eindhoven v Juventus

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest PSV Eindhoven team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Walter Benítez

LB Mauro Júnior | CB Ryan Flamingo | CB Armando Obispo | RB Richard Ledezma

DM Jerdy Schouten | DM Joey Veerman

LW Johan Bakayoko | AM Guus Til | RW Ivan Perisic

ST Luuk de Jong

Player availability updates:

Olivier Boscagli, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19

Sergiño Dest, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 19

Ricardo Pepi, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 1

Latest Juventus team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Michele Di Gregorio

LB Nicolò Savona | CB Federico Gatti | RB Timothy Weah

DM Teun Koopmeiners | DM Manuel Locatelli

LW Kenan Yildiz | AM Weston McKennie | RW Nicolas Gonzalez

ST Randal Kolo Muani

Player availability updates:

Gleison Bremer, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Juan Cabal , D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 14

Pierre Kalulu, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2

Arkadiusz Milik, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 30

Douglas Luiz, M, thigh, DOUBT

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

Latest Real Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Thibaut Courtois

LB Ferland Mendy | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Federico Valverde

LM Jude Bellingham | CM Eduardo Camavinga | CM Dani Ceballos | RM Rodrygo

ST Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé

Player availability updates:

David Alaba, D, groin, DOUBT

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Antonio Rüdiger, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Lucas Vázquez, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Nathan Aké | CB Rúben Dias | RB Rico Lewis

DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Mateo Kovacic

LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho

ST Erling Haaland

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Jack Grealish, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Erling Haaland, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1