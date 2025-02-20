UCL Stats: Guardiola's worst season, Real Madrid's consistent 21, Mbappe's 500

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs produced some sensational games and thrilling finishes, as the action heated up in deciding the 8 teams that will face the top 8 teams from the league stages in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid strolled past Manchester City thanks to Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick, Italians giants AC Milan and Juventus were both eliminated at the hands of clubs from the Netherlands, while Bayern Munich had to rely on a late, late Alphonso Davies goal to see off Celtic. PSG put ten past Brest over two legs, while Benfica, Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge also advanced to the Round of 16. .

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

1

In Pep Guardiola's whole managerial career, this is the first time that a team managed by him has not qualified for the UCL Round of 16.

1

Inter Milan will be the only Serie A team in the UCL Round of 16, that's tied for the fewest since the Round of 16 was instituted in 2003-04 (also 1 in 2013-14 and 2014-15).

2

For the first time since 2006, two Dutch clubs qualified for the Round of 16, after Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven eliminated AC Milan and Juventus respectively in the knockout playoff round.

6-2

The loss by four goals over two legs was Manchester City's joint-biggest in the UCL knockout stages - level with a 5-1 loss on aggregate to Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the 2017-18 season.

6

Since his debut in the UCL, Kylian Mbappe has had six games with multiple goals, the most by any player in that period. Overall, Cristiano Ronaldo, with eight such games, has the most such games. .

7

Kylian Mbappe has now scored seven goals against teams managed by Pep Guardiola - level with Lionel Messi for the most goals against teams managed by the current Manchester City boss.

7

Not only was their 7-0 win over Brest PSG's largest margin of victory in a UCL match, it was also the first time that the French giants have seven different scorers in a single UCL match.

11

Juventus snapped a run of 11 ties in UCL knockouts where they progressed after winning the first leg, during their loss to PSV, who for the first time won a UCL knockout tie after losing the first leg.

13

This was Manchester City's 13th loss in all competitions this season - the most that Pep Guardiola has faced in a single managerial season, beating the 12 losses that City had suffered in the 2019-20 season.

16

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick was the 16th by a Real Madrid player in the UCL, the most hat-tricks for any club in the competition, beating the 15 hat-tricks scored by Barcelona players in the competition.

17, 21

Bayern Munich qualified for the Round of 16 for the 17th consecutive time, while Real Madrid reached that stage for the 21st conecutive time - the top two longest such streaks in this competition.

36

Santiago Gimenez's goal after 36 seconds for AC Milan against Feyenoord was the fastest of this season's UEFA Champions League.

500

With his second goal against Man City, Kylian Mbappe had the 500th direct goal involvement of his career in all competitions for club and country (358 goals, 142 assists)

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.